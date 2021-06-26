Donaldson becomes DUP after Poots resigns





In Northern Ireland, the Democratic Unionist Party is gaining its third leader in two months.

Westminster himself, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, is taking over the leadership of the DUP after running in opposition candidates to run in the election. Former party leader Edwin Poots resigned just three weeks after the internal party. Sir Jeffrey is becoming a leader as arguments about the future of the Northern Ireland protocol are escalating.



