Congo VR: Great Riches – BBC News





The mighty Congo River flows through the largest rainforest outside the Amazon and finds no wildlife anywhere else on earth. The Democratic Republic of the Congo may be one of the richest countries in Africa, but the people are among the poorest. In this final episode, join BBC African correspondent Alastair Leithead in searching for endangered gorillas in the jungle and exploring its mining heart. This video is best viewed on “Cardboard Headphones” – learn how to set it up: http://www.bbc.co.uk/guides/z4vgrwx#zn89k2p

