Kits assessing damage from the Woodlawn earthquake





Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram has weather for Saturday evening

24 minutes ago

St. James Episcopal Church distributes food in West Baltimore St. James Episcopal Church has begun distributing food in the community again in West Baltimore. They have suspended service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

37 minutes ago

COVID-19 in Maryland: More than 3.33 million residents fully vaccinated Maryland reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths Saturday as more than 73% of all Maryland adults received a single dose of the vaccine.

39 minutes ago

Woodlawn Earthquake Damage Assessment Crews Work crews are assessing any damage caused by a 2.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Woodlawn on Friday.

40 minutes ago

22-year-old man injured in Dundalk shooting Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Dundalk overnight.

41 minutes ago

Chicago’s Tony Robinson charged with stabbing UMD graduate student Anat Kimchi A man was charged with first-degree murder Saturday in the fatal stabbing of Anat Kimchi, a University of Maryland graduate student who was visiting Chicago.

42 minutes ago

A 23-year-old man was shot in his car while he was parked in downtown Baltimore and died of his injuries Friday night, Baltimore police said.

43 minutes ago

Marty Bass updated your forecast 6-26-2021 Marty Bass updated your forecast 6-26-2021

10 hours ago

Bob Leave Has Your Friday Night WeatherBob Leave Your Friday Night Weather الجمعة

20 hours ago

VIP in custody in Anat Kimchi murder A VIP was arrested late in the stabbing incident that killed a UMD PhD student.

20 hours ago

Police identify man killed in PG County triple shooting, 29-year-old Ryan Green died in a ‘gun battle’ outside a PG County restaurant Thursday

20 hours ago

It could have been worse: Residents’ response to the 2.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Woodlawn — a 2.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in Maryland on Friday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicenter was 1 km southeast of Woodlawn, Maryland.

20 hours ago

New speed cameras appear in Baltimore school districts, consider this your warning! New speed cameras are being developed in school districts throughout the city of Baltimore.

23 hours ago

Maryland tourism industry rebounds as pandemic restrictions ease After taking a major hit last year, Maryland’s tourism industry has rebounded with the easing of pandemic restrictions.

23 hours ago

TSA shortages and plane delays frustrate post-lockdown flights With more Americans flying back again, TSA lines are getting longer and there may not be enough staff to keep up. There is a shortage of pilots, too, which contributes to flight cancellations and delays.

23 hours ago

Road safety devices are installed in work areas on the 695 If you are commuting at night on the 695, look out for construction vehicles starting Sunday night

23 hours ago

No injuries, explosions reported after a 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit Woodlawn, a 2.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in Maryland on Friday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey.

1 day ago

A shortage of crabmeat means that Marylanders will have to pay more for menu items, and a shortage of crab means restaurants are paying more for crab meat and that flows to customers.

1 day ago

Bob Turk has your Friday evening forecast Bob Turk has your Friday evening forecast

1 day ago

‘It really shook’: 2.6-magnitude earthquake hits Woodlawn – A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in Maryland on Friday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey.

1 day ago

Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis to battle Mario Barrios on Showtime Saturday Katie Johnston reports.

1 day ago

Baltimore’s controversial surveillance aircraft program ruled unconstitutional The Fourth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Thursday unconstitutional Baltimore’s controversial air surveillance program.

1 day ago

Trash Wheel Fan Festival Set to Return in September Trash Wheel Fan Festival Returns on September 25

1 day ago

Howard County High School School Resource Personnel will remain at Howard County High Schools, but will require specialized training.

1 day ago





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Sources