Child labor in Uganda: Covid’s hidden costs – BBC News





With one of the youngest populations in the world, Uganda was already struggling with high child labor rates in Covid. With the world facing a period of great economic hardship, NGOs say in a single year, the pandemic has reversed all progress to reduce child labor by 20 years. In Karamojan, northeastern Uganda, when all schools were closed due to a pandemic, nine-year-old Teddy began looking for gold for his mother.

