Connect with us

Uncategorized

Child labor in Uganda: Covid’s hidden costs – BBC News

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By

 



With one of the youngest populations in the world, Uganda was already struggling with high child labor rates in Covid. With the world facing a period of great economic hardship, NGOs say in a single year, the pandemic has reversed all progress to reduce child labor by 20 years. In Karamojan, northeastern Uganda, when all schools were closed due to a pandemic, nine-year-old Teddy began looking for gold for his mother. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#Uganda #Covid #BBCNews.

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: