Leuven California: San Jose Earthquakes 1, Los Angeles Galaxy 3





Chicharito earned a double as the LA Galaxy continued his perfect form against California opponents in 2021, defeating the San Jose Earthquakes in the Cali Clasico on Saturday at PayPal Park.

The win gives Los Angeles two for the week and both are on the way, impressive results that continue to keep the team near the top of the standings in the Western Conference, as they generally continue to build week after week under Greg Fannie.

The only changes in the upcoming Los Angeles squad were the full return of captain Jonathan dos Santos, who is back as a starter for the first time since his injury in late May, replacing fellow veteran Sasha Kelgestan, and champion from Wednesday’s game Evren Alvarez. .

The Galaxy took the lead in the 11th minute, and Samuel Grandier’s cross was passed by Chicharito, once again getting the Hunter’s goal to make it 1-0 on the road again.

It was great back and forth from there, but the Galaxy was well worth a run through the first half, as teams went into the first half break with LA leading 1-0.

The Earthquakes received close gazes in quick succession in the early minutes of the second half, but Los Angeles scored the second, with Chicharito scoring his second goal of the night in the 50th minute with a pass from Kevin Cabral.

Los Angeles made three changes in the 63rd minute, with Calgistan replacing Alvarez, Victor Vazquez entering Sebastian Leggett, and Cameron Dunbar replacing Grandsir, who scored his first MLS assist in this match. Then Adam Saldaña took charge of Dos Santos in the 68th minute.

The earthquakes made it easier for Los Angeles in the 70th minute, as Florian Jungwirth scored an own goal to make it 3-0.

Right after that, the last change of the night was Ethan Zuback, who replaced Chicharito.

San Jose scored, thanks to substitute Cady Coyle in the 83rd minute, but the Galaxy did the work before then, so they didn’t have to worry about the score by the time the earthquakes hit the plate.

I’m sure LA won’t be thrilled about conceding their net late, but this was a routine win for them, all things considered. The Galaxy benefited from playing the Earthquakes in a state of funk, but they’re shooting now, and they played really well all night. Good job from G’s.

The Galaxy is scheduled to play on the 4th of July at home against Sporting Kansas City. Will the holiday game be a festive occasion on and off the field in Los Angeles? It should be another great test of the Galaxy device.

what do you think? Leave a comment below.

