San Jose fans silent return by Chicharito





SAN JOSE – He hit after his second goal and bowed after Galaxy built an indomitable lead in the second half so that his services were no longer needed.

The San Jose Earthquakes are back in full force at PayPal Park for the California Clasico against Los Angeles Galaxy. It soon became apparent that Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez would give the roaring singles section of Galaxy supporters more to cheer about than their 18,000 San Jose counterparts.

Earthquake star Chris Wondolofsky, the competition’s all-time leading scorer with 12 goals, remained calm throughout. Instead, it was Chicharito’s turn to announce his arrival in the competition, leading Los Angeles (7-3) to win 3-1.

San Jose (3-7-1) suspended the Galaxy star from his goals in four meetings last season, the first for Chicharito in Los Angeles after moving from Seville.

On Saturday night, the 5-foot-9 striker gave the Galaxy an early lead when he found the back net from a Samuel Grander pass in the 11th minute, then added another five minutes into the second half with the help of Kevin. Cabral.

A shot in the 70th minute rebounded from Florian Jungwirth and goalkeeper James Marcinkowski for an own goal that made it 3-0 Galaxy.

Kid Coyle, who came on for Judson nine minutes into the second half, scored the Earthquakes’ only goal of the evening with a pass from Eduardo Lopez in the 83rd minute.

After winning three of its first four games of the season, Earthquakes have fallen in six of their past seven games and finished 10th in the Western Conference standings.

“I think we’re still playing our style of football,” said midfielder Jackson Yoel, who had one of Earthquakes’ three shots on target throughout the game. “What hurts us at the moment are our mistakes and our transformations. We are having a hard time recovering and scoring goals on the offensive end. … We have good moments, but we are shooting ourselves early in the game.”

Lopez was unable to connect to a pair of key scoring opportunities from inside the box. After pushing the first ball off the post, Lopez fell to the ground in disappointment.

Wondolowski touched the ball only six times in the first half and was limited to 23 total touches, less than any other earthquake to play all 90 minutes of regulation plus overtime.

Chicharito assumed the same situation a few minutes later. He just missed an opportunity to complete a trilogy.

After 72 minutes of regulation, Chicharito ran to the sideline and bowed. His night ended after he led Los Angeles to a 3-0 lead. His 10 goals this season are more than any other MLS player.

The loss was the earthquake’s second straight loss to Galaxy, but they’ve still faced six of the past 11 competitions with Los Angeles. Galaxy improved its all-time feature in the series between the original MLS franchises to 34-26-16.

Notes The Galaxy welcomed a sold-out crowd at PayPal Park on Saturday evening. This was the first major league sporting event in Santa Clara County with full attendance since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Earthquakes honored frontline workers at a halftime break party. Before the match, there was a moment of silence for the victims of last month’s mass shooting at the VTA Railroad Arena.

