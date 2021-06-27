Synopsis: San Jose Earthquakes 1, Los Angeles Galaxy 3





With his ninth and tenth goals this season, Hernandez by one goal outperformed Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruediaz in the Golden Boot battle presented by Audi. The goals, added to a special goal from Florian Jungfirth, kept the Galaxy in third place in the Western Conference and within close proximity to the Sounders and Sporting Kansas City at the top of the standings.

Just a month after the two teams last met and the Galaxy won 1-0, it took Greg Fannie’s team less than 11 minutes to hit first. Off-season access Samuel Grander scored his assist in the MLS with the kind of cross pass that Hernandez has been feeding on throughout his career. The Mexican striker duly performed, with his expert movements that allowed him to finish at close range.

In a first half that failed to see a single shot on target for San Jose, the highlight of the host team was coach Matias Almeida briefly stepping onto the field and displaying some of his old strength with his feet, much to Fani’s dismay.

Things improved for San Jose after the break and they came painfully close to an equaliser in the 49th minute. Javier “Chophes” Lopez was allowed to break into the area from wide on the right and unleashed a powerful left-footed effort that bounced off Jonathan Bond’s near post and left Lopez frustrated.

San Jose’s misery compounded just a minute later when Hernandez made it 2-0. In a similar fashion to the opening goal, Hernandez sent the ball wide, this time to Kevin Cabral, before making his way into the penalty area and turning a low cross into the back of the net.

Lopez should have reduced San Jose’s arrears just before the hour mark with another chance with his left foot, but this time, from a better position, he hit the ball wide of the near post.

The result was put without any doubt 20 minutes before the end of the match, as Youngworth turned the ball into his own goal after a cross from Cameron Dunbar.

At least, the night didn’t end before San Jose fans were given something to smile about, thanks to late consolation from 17-year-old Cady Coyle who scored his third goal of the season with a sharp left-footed shot from the net. edge of the box.

