



A lifetime of leadership, was erased.

After five months in a nursing facility after suffering a stroke, former Christchurch mayor Sir Bob Parker spoke to the media about the uncertain future he now faces.

Parker appeared on TVNZ’s Sunday Show this weekend as part of a groundbreaking private surgery that gives stroke survivors a second chance at life.

The former mayor was admitted to a long-term care facility in January after suffering a life-threatening stroke. He is now using a wheelchair and has limited movement.

Read more: * ‘This would be the best city’: Leaders speak of Christchurch’s recovery after earthquake * Sir Bob Parker slams Christchurch Council for taking his ‘eye off the ball’ * Sir Bob Parker ‘digs’ after heart attack and stroke

Parker became an inspirational leader in the wake of the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes in Canterbury, before suffering a heart attack in May last year.

The 68-year-old was treated and received medications, including blood-thinning medications.

After recovering, he had a stroke on October 5. It caused a brain hemorrhage, and Parker spent 11 days in the Christchurch hospital intensive care unit in a critical condition before being transferred to a general ward for further monitoring.

After three months at Bearwood Hospital, where he developed two smaller lashes, he was transferred to a care facility in Christchurch in late January.

Watching footage of him walking the smoke-filled downtown streets in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, Parker told Jehan Cassenadir on Sunday that he no longer remembered any of it.

He couldn’t identify himself in the old TV clips either, since he did a popular show This is Your Life.

It’s been hard getting up every morning, Parker said, and I’m not sure what his day will be like.

“As you can hear, I don’t always speak up,” he said. “I am just what I am.”

Sunday / TVNZ

Former Christchurch Mayor Bob Parker after suffering a stroke, from TVNZ’s Sunday.

“He doesn’t quite know himself,” said Parker’s wife, Mrs. Jo Nichols Parker.

Nichols told Parker on Sunday about the day everything changed, when she got home from a race at Hagley Park.

“I heard this little clicking, and it was actually under the table on the floor.”

But she said that despite his struggles, the real Sir Bob was still there.

“That’s the really cool thing about it, I didn’t lose my husband.”

Sunday / TVNZ

Parker and his wife look at the remains of Christ Church Cathedral.

Nichols Parker didn’t know why her husband had a stroke, but she remembered the intense stress he had faced in the aftermath of the earthquakes.

In particular, sitting with Japanese families who lost loved ones in the collapse of the CTV building took a heavy toll.

“[They] I asked him – How do you feel when you are a murderer?

“[That was] It’s devastating, they needed to say that to him… but he’s also a human who can only handle so much.”

The Stroke Foundation said 11,000 kiwis a year suffer from strokes, and it predicts that number will rise by 40 percent in the next decade, due to people working more stressful jobs, not getting enough exercise, and eating too much sugar and salt.

“He’s asked a lot about himself,” said Nichols Parker.

“Did it affect it? Who knows?”

Sunday / TVNZ

Former Christchurch Mayor Bob Parker after suffering a stroke, from TVNZ’s Sunday.

Parker still had moments as his memory came back to life.

“I never saw myself as a leader, [but] I’m proud of what I did.”

Thankful for his wife’s support, he tearfully told the camera that Nichols Parker meant the world to him.

“She’s my favorite in the whole world. She means everything to me.”

Parker served as mayor from 2007 to 2013, and was knighted in 2013.

He was the face of the city’s earthquake response, and was a key figure in organizing the crisis response in the first weeks after the February 22, 2011 earthquake.

Ian McGregor / PRESS.CO.NZ

Weeks after the February earthquake, two time capsules were found under the collapsed statue of John Godley in Cathedral Square. (first published 2011)

Stuff previously reported on post-earthquake administration stress, and a series of controversies, which led him to decide not to seek a third term.

Then Prime Minister John Key praised his leadership in honoring an honest year, saying that his “commitment to the city during its darkest hours will be his legacy”.

Parker became a familiar face in New Zealand homes in the ’80s and ’90s, best known as the original host of This Is Your Life before getting into local politics.

In the 1990s he was a member of the Banks Peninsula Community Board of Directors, before leading that area as mayor from 2001 to 2006.

When it merged with Christchurch, he became the Banks Peninsula representative on the new city council before seeking mayor in 2007.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Sources