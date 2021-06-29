Find Megathrust Error in Cascadia





The Hunt for the Megathrust in Cascadia By Susan Carbott | June 29, 2021

We’re on our way to our nearly six-week expedition, traveling along the Oregon coast to British Columbia to investigate the Cascadia Subduction Zone. This subduction zone has been the site of previous “mega” earthquakes, the largest on Earth, but is currently eerily quiet, with very few earthquakes detected within the part from Oregon to Washington. Scientists believe this lack of seismic activity reflects the “closed” state of the massive fault at present, with stress quietly accumulating as the Juan de Fuca plate system continues to sink (slip) under North America. All or part of that accumulated bloodline would eventually be released in the next great earthquake.

Little is known about the characteristics or even the location of the part of the fault zone that generates large destructive earthquakes. During our cruise, we use sound to explore the sea floor in search of a giant rift under several kilometers of sediment covering the Juan de Fuca Plate. Our survey will be the first-ever seismic imaging study covering nearly the entire Cascadia subduction zone. We will use state-of-the-art advanced seismic imaging technology to discover and characterize micro-structures within the subduction zone to help address a range of scientific questions related to earthquake and tsunami risks in the Pacific Northwest.

In our investigation, we make use of the Columbia R/V Marcus G. Langseth, one of the large, world-class research vessels within the US academic research fleet. The Langseth is a unique vessel within the research fleet, equipped with advanced seismic imaging, with a high-quality sound source and capable of towing a group of listening devices called hydrophones up to 15 kilometers behind the ship to listen for echoes returned from the sea floor and depth below.

We have an amazing team of scientists and students from Columbia University, the University of Texas Geophysics Institute, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the University of Washington, and Oregon State University/NOAA. We also have expert scientific technicians who operate advanced seismic equipment and teach us along the way, marine mammal monitors who tell us when marine mammals are nearby so we don’t bother them with our acoustic equipment, and the most capable Langseth officers and crew that ensure surveys and the safe operation of our vessel. For most of us, this is our first time with a group of people outside of our “bubbles” since the start of the pandemic, and we’re thrilled to be together on this journey of discovery.

