NASA is using data from the Ridgecrest earthquakes to understand the atmosphere on Venus





Ridgecrest, CA (KERO) – We all remember the 2019 Ridgecrest earthquake that shook the community from the ground up. Two years later, the silver lining has now been announced.

As the community recovers from the devastating 2019 earthquake at Ridge Crest, NASA researchers have realized that the scientific community has a unique opportunity to make great strides.

Between July 4 and 6, 2019, a series of powerful earthquakes struck near Ridgecrest, with more than 10,000 aftershocks in six weeks. Seizing the opportunity, researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the California Institute of Technology have installed equipment on high-altitude balloons in the area in hopes of making the first detection by a balloon of a naturally occurring earthquake. I skipped. Their goal is to test the technology for future applications on Venus, where a balloon equipped with scientific instruments could float on the surface of the largely inhabited planet.

“If we can show it on Earth, the signal is pretty strong on Venus, so if there’s an earthquake or volcanic eruption that’s currently presumed on Venus, we would expect Venus to be able to pick it up.” Siddharth Krishnamurthy, an engineer at JPL, said he was a senior researcher on the analytical work.

Krishna Musi said the earthquake at Ridge Crest offered NASA a unique opportunity. The team was preparing for this experience in hopes of heading to Oklahoma. Later, earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 7.1 provided an opportunity to conduct this experiment and try it out in the backyard.

“It rang hundreds of times a day,” he said. “So we put this rapid response campaign together.”

Krishnamusi’s biggest interest in balloons over Venus is that scientists use them to drift in areas where seismic activity appears to be active based on satellite observations, and in fact. It is possible to find out if the balloon is actually active.

“If we drift over a hot spot, or something that looks like a volcano from orbit, the balloon will hear and resolve the acoustic clues if it’s already operating like a volcano on Earth. It can.”

Krishna Musi said Venus

Therefore, the Ridge Crest Impact achieved its size and history of destruction two years ago, but one day it could become part of a breakthrough in this world.

“There seems to be all the circumstantial evidence that Venus is currently volcanic, but no one can directly measure it,” Krishna Moshi said. “So it would be really cool to go there first and catch a volcanic eruption going on on Venus to see it.”

The next step is for the team to head to Oklahoma this summer and repeat the experiment with more earthquakes to find a pattern to land on Venus using a model of the planet’s atmosphere.

