Almeida remains committed to San Jose Earthquakes: “We keep moving forward”





The pieces were ready for a special Saturday night at the San Jose Earthquakes, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Coming from six games without a win, including a turbulent midweek on the road, the rookie LA Galaxy took on the Cali Clasico at PayPal Park, but even with a full crowd and hope the earthquakes ignite it in the derby again, it didn’t break that road, as San Jose lost 3-1.

The winless streak is now seven to quake, six of those losses, and while the club was in a similar position last season before rising out of nowhere, seemingly out of nowhere, there are concerns that this may not be an achievement that could be. copied.

However, coach Matthias Almeida has yet to veer off post-match, and when asked if the team is looking for more mid-season reinforcements after adding defender Nathan last week, the coach sounded philosophical.

“I think Nathan’s arrival strengthens us defensively,” Almeida said through an interpreter. “Having depth and backups is always a good thing. I spoke to Jesse [Fioranelli, the GM] and the owner recently, and I’ve given them my views as to what we’re looking at in San Jose in the future.

“All coaches always want to make deep teams, that’s normal. We have a roster with a lot of youngsters where certainly our project and our process, today, it’s really clear different from Galaxy, for example. Our idea has always been to compete, but we know our youth is still They have a lot to learn, so there are two different teams that will play two different things. One team that was formed to fight for the title, which is the Galaxy today, and our process is slower, although we still want to win.”

While Cady Coyle’s late consoling goal was the only thing highlighted at night from a stadium seismic perspective, Almeida appeared to be visibly bolstered by the crowd in attendance and the presence of his mother, visiting from Argentina, following his father’s death from COVID earlier this year. general.

“Honestly I wanted to congratulate [the crowd]. Playing with so many fans there is always a great feeling, a good feeling.” “For me, today’s match was really special, my mother got to know our stadium. You visit me here and I hope my dad is here too. Everyone knows what happened with my father, but it made me happy, I told my mother what this club still means to me. Obviously, I wanted to win.”

Perhaps most importantly, given the slip on earthquakes and the constant speculation surrounding Almeida about his future, he finished the translated portion of his post-match notes by reaffirming his commitment to earthquakes.

“In life we ​​have to accept when things kind of falter. We will double our bet going forward. If there is one thing that sets me apart in my personal and sporting life, it is to never drop my arms. We keep moving forward until there is no way around it, and then I have to The people above me make decisions. As long as I have the opportunity to act, I have the energy and desire intact, because I am aware of the steps we are taking,” he said.

