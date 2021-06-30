Rotorua’s famous blue baths closed after earthquake report





Brad Boniface / Staff

Rotorua’s famous Blue Baths, which first opened in 1933, have been closed due to concerns about the strength of the earthquake.

The future of Rotorua’s famous blue baths remains uncertain after the Rotorua Lakes Council closed the building, citing the results of a detailed seismic assessment.

The latter council commissioned a complete geotechnical survey of the land under the Blue Baths.

From this survey, an assessment in January 2021 indicated that blue bathrooms were meeting only 15 percent of new building standards. 33 percent or less are considered earthquake risk, 34 – 67 percent are considered earthquake risk, and 68 percent or more is considered acceptable.

The report, along with a wave of earthquakes in Rotorua on January 25, led the council to shut down the building the following day as a precaution while further testing was conducted.

The assessment confirmed that the building is seismic at 15 percent NBS and that the ground under blue baths could be liquefied in a major earthquake.

Jocelyn McCairy, director of the council’s operations group, said that while it was disappointing, people’s safety should come first.

“The health and safety of people is imperative. We know that the Blue Baths are an important building for the Rotorua community but with the building being assessed as earthquake prone, we have made the decision to keep its doors closed for the time being.

“We consider the risk of allowing a company to continue operating from the building, in its current state, to be unacceptable.

“We will now work through our choices to determine the future of blue bathrooms.”

In the meantime, a fence is being placed around the building to ensure the safety of people.

Due to the natural environment of Rotorua and the age of the buildings in the area, in recent years it has also been found that other buildings in Rotorua pose an earthquake hazard.

Earthquake strengthening work Te Aka Mauri – Rotorua Library, Fenton Street iSite, has previously been completed and work on strengthening the Rotorua Museum and Sir Howard Morrison Center for the Performing Arts is currently underway.

These buildings were designated as seismic hazard by legislation that was introduced after the Christchurch earthquakes.

The Blue Baths is an Art Deco building originally built by the Ministry of Tourism and Spas to cement Rotorua’s worldwide reputation as a geothermal spa destination.

First opened in 1933, it was very popular until roughly the mid-1950s.

Blue Baths closed in 1982 and various options for its future were considered and discussed.

It reopened in 1999 when board and developer Mike Romanis entered into a joint venture to restore it. It has been used since then as an event venue and bathroom.

