San Leandro 3.9 Earthquake alerts Questions about earthquake alerts – CBS San Francisco





SAN LANDRO (KPIX 5) – Scientists still can’t predict earthquakes, but they can offer a little warning. ShakeAlert is seconds, even fractions of seconds. Monday’s Bay Area earthquake is a great example of this.

For anyone who’s gone racing on their phone to see the epicenter of Monday’s earthquake, the first correct USGS estimate was in Chris Andrews’ front yard on Easy Street in the Castro Valley.

Chris Andrews of Castro Valley “Easy Street” laughed. “Things, perhaps, were a little less easy for us yesterday.”

“The vibrations we felt were probably more amplified… I mean, the whole house was just shaking completely.”

As always, the exact location and size are improved after a short while.

“The volume is actually revised to 3.9,” said Robert de Groot of the USGS. “It was originally a size 4.”

De Groot is working on ShakeAlert and he knows the first question you might have is why there is no text alert.

“When we get to 4.5 or higher, that starts when they start sending alerts for things like cell phones,” he explained.

This design should happen within moments. On Monday, the system took less than four seconds to reduce the earthquake’s magnitude.

“To make this decision about ‘well, what is the magnitude of the earthquake, and know the estimated magnitude of the earthquake, where it is going to shake and how hard it is to shake’,” de Groot said.

In a large enough earthquake, such as a USGS simulation of 6.8 on the Hayward Fault, an instantaneous text can give people miles away several seconds of warning before severe shaking. But the initial estimate would be exactly that, a hastily made best guess. This is how some people living in Santa Clara County were alerted to the Truckee earthquake in May.

“If we had waited a tenth of a second for the Truckee quake, the magnitude of the earthquake would have decreased dramatically,” says de Groot. “But again, every millisecond counts when it comes to doing this kind of thing.”

