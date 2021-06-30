Mountaineer Jim Davidson survives an earthquake on Mt. Everest: The Traveler’s Ultimate Flexibility





On April 25, 2015, survivors were searched for after an avalanche destroyed parts of Everest Base Camp. … [+] Rescue workers in Nepal frantically searched for survivors of a massive earthquake that killed nearly 2,000 people, dug among the rubble in the devastated capital Kathmandu and transported avalanche victims at Everest base camp.

AFP via Getty Images

The realistic adventure memoir, The Next Everest: Surviving the Mountain’s Deadliest Day and Finding Resilience to Climb again by Jim Davidson, appeared just in time for the anniversary since the first climbers ascended Mount Everest.

The main story – among many harrowing stories – is that the critically acclaimed mountaineer and environmental geologist were at Camp I mountain in 2015 when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Himalayas. And killed 18 people on the mountain and about 9,000 others throughout Nepal and in neighboring countries.

Davidson was rescued by helicopter 11 days later, and then proceeded to rescue others.

“You have to look inside and find the source of your resilience,” Davidson says. “Try to raise yourself up, and try to find someone else to raise up too. And then they will help you later.”

Jim Davidson

Jim Davidson

Davidson has been tested more than once in this regard. He had suffered a previous tragedy when climbing Mt. Rainier in Washington. He and his friend were in an avalanche and fell into a rift. He killed his friend.

After years of mourning, Davidson returned to mountaineering, eventually reaching the summit of Everest. He turned these experiences into a discussion about resilience.

“Whether we’re stuck in an airport or in a pandemic, we have to get through the tough times until things get a little better again.”

Next Everest also reveals interesting facts, including:

• Understanding the 2015 earthquake and avalanches: Davidson provides first-hand observations and a scientific assessment of the damage and mortality from the 2015 earthquake perfect storm and avalanches on Everest – which occurred while he was camping at Camp One at risk.

Helicopters at 20,000 feet: Describes in detail the unprecedented and dangerous rescues carried out by helicopters at Camp I on April 27, 2015 to evacuate climbers at Camp I after the earthquake.

Overcrowding and Death on Everest: Davidson provides an explanation for why overcrowding is limited. He also shares the facts about death on Mount Everest, why the mountain has become safer (not more dangerous), and why bodies are often left on the mountain.

• WHAT HAPPENS TO YOUR BODY AT THE TOP OF EVEREST: During his successful 66-day expedition to the summit in 2017, he lost 22 pounds, yet nefarious living conditions at high altitudes only burned 2 pounds of fat and stripped 20 pounds of hard-earned muscle. His body fat percentage increased from 13 percent to 18 percent.

• Garbage on Mount Everest: Although there are residual problems from the past decades, these problems are being addressed and the litter on the mountain is now managed. Using his 20 years of experience in environmental cleanup, Davidson detailed Everest’s waste management rules and the reality of trash at the top.

Future Earthquake Hazards: Davidson concludes that it is not a matter of if, but when another, larger earthquake will strike Nepal. With compelling evidence, he stated that the upcoming earthquake on Everest could be more dangerous, more damaging and deadly than the 2015 earthquake he survived.

