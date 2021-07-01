First meeting of the Working Group on COVID-19 Vaccines, Therapy and Diagnostics for Developing Countries





Leaders of the World Bank Group, the International Monetary Fund, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization convened today for the first meeting of the Working Group on Vaccines, Therapy and Diagnostics COVID-19 for developing countries. They issued the following joint statement: “As many countries struggle with new variants and the third wave of COVID-19 infections, accelerating access to vaccines is becoming even more critical to ending the pandemic everywhere and achieving broad growth. We are deeply concerned about the limited vaccines, therapy, diagnostics and delivery support available to developing countries. Urgent action is now needed to arrest the growing human tax due to the pandemic and halt further divergence in economic recovery between advanced economies and the rest. We have formed a Working Group as a “war room” to help monitor, coordinate and improve the delivery of COVID-19 health tools to developing countries and mobilize relevant stakeholders and national leaders to remove critical barriers – in support of World Bank Group IMF priorities. WHO and WTO, including in joint statements June 1 and June 3rd, and in the amount of $ 50 billion to IMF staff proposal. At today’s first meeting, we discussed the urgency of increasing stockpiles of vaccines, therapy and diagnostics for developing countries. We also looked at practical and effective ways to monitor, coordinate and advance the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries. As an urgent first step, we call on the G20 countries to (1) accept a target of at least 40 percent in each country by the end of 2021 and at least 60 percent by the first half of 2022 (2) share more vaccine doses now, including ensuring that at least 1 billion share the dose with developing countries in 2021, starting immediately, (3) provide funding, including grants and concession funding, to close the remaining gaps, including the ACT accelerator, and (4) remove all barriers to exports of inputs and finished goods vaccines and other barriers to the supply chain. In addition, to increase transparency, we have agreed to collect data on dose requirements (by type and quantity), contracts, deliveries (including donations) and the use of COVID-19 vaccines in low- and middle-income countries – and make them available as part of a common dashboard at the country level. We also agreed to take steps to address volatility and coordinate efforts to address preparedness gaps so that countries are in a position to receive, deploy and implement vaccines. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/30-06-2021-first-meeting-of-the-task-force-on-covid-19-vaccines-therapeutics-and-diagnostics-for-developing-countries The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos