Is the Gulf region ready for the “big”?





On Monday, around 6:30 p.m., a 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area, causing Mooney and Bart to delay and disrupt their quiet dinner hour.

While earthquakes are common in the area, they are a chilling reminder of the looming threat of natural disaster. In the next 30 years, the Bay Area has a 72% chance of experiencing a magnitude 6.7 earthquake and a 20% chance of experiencing a catastrophic 7.5 magnitude earthquake.

The threat is exacerbated by “soft-storied” buildings – structures lacking a strong first floor – throughout the Bay Area. They suffer particularly high rates of collapse during large earthquakes.

In general, the region took these threats seriously. Besides passing increased regulations for potentially hazardous buildings in 2014, the city of Berkeley created a simple unstable building retrofit program. The program boasts an 85% success rate, and under the property-estimated Clean Energy Finance Program, property owners can easily find loans for seismic retrofits. Berkeley also offers retrofit grants to owners of soft-storied buildings. The surrounding cities of San Francisco and Oakland also mandate seismic adjustments for soft-storied buildings.

However, according to a USGS report, 39 of San Francisco’s highest elevations are highly vulnerable to a major earthquake, including the cluster of buildings at the Embarcadero Center, the Pacific Gas and Electric Building, the Transamerica Pyramid, and the Hilton San Francisco. San Francisco Marriott Hotel. Lives are at risk every day that passes without seismic adjustments.

Unfortunately, seismic retrofitting alone may not be enough to protect Bay Area residents.

For example, only 10% of Californians have earthquake insurance, and it is excluded from standard insurance plans for homeowners and renters. If a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits the Bay Area, tens of billions of dollars in damage will fall on the shoulders of the uninsured population. In areas highly prone to earthquakes, local officials should educate the public about earthquake insurance and pressure insurance companies to include earthquake coverage in their standard plans.

Bay Area residents need to be proactive in protecting their personal safety – creating a preparedness plan with colleagues and community members and gathering an earthquake kit is a good place to start. Downloading the MyShake app can help researchers study, analyze and predict future earthquakes.

Earthquakes pay little attention to the man-made border between Berkeley, Oakland, and San Francisco. All residents of the Bay Area – no matter what city they reside in – should benefit from the highest level of earthquake preparedness. Many buildings are unsafe, few Californians have access to earthquake insurance and not every household has an individual emergency plan. While Berkeley has made serious strides in retrofitting programs and San Francisco and Oakland have followed suit, complacency should be avoided.

Proactive actions taken today may save lives tomorrow.

Editorials represent the majority opinion of the editorial board as written by our Summer 2021 opinion editor, Sarah Siegel.

