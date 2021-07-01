SJ Earthquakes star summoned for CONCACAF Gold Cup





San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yoel will again play for the United States men’s national team this month as the United States strives for its seventh CONCACAF Gold Cup title.

Yoel was among 23 players selected by coach Greg Berhalter on Thursday for the tournament, which is being held across the United States this month. The Americans play their three group stage games in Kansas City from July 11-18. The final will take place on August 1 at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 24-year-old midfielder has made 11 appearances since his debut with the senior national team in 2019, but is still chasing his number one goal in international play.

Yueill has scored six goals and 10 assists for San Jose since being selected by the Earthquakes outside of UCLA in the MLS SuperDraft 2017. He is the only Earthquakes representative on the senior national team.

“Our priority is to win the Gold Cup. Anytime we are competing for an award, we want to win it,” Berhalter said in the USMNT edition. “It will take a good effort by the group, but it is definitely the focus of our focus. We know the matches will be tough, and when we looked at the roster for this tournament, we focused on players who are fit and can help the team win.”

The USMNT has won six Gold Cup titles in its history, but is seeking its first since 2017. Mexico won the 2019 edition, winning the final against the United States.

Yoel’s fellow Earthquakes star Chris Wondolowski made the initial roster for the 2017 championship, but didn’t see any work. He played in three previous Gold Cups and scored five goals to help the United States regain the trophy in 2013.

The United States will compete in Group B alongside Canada, Martinique and a fourth team to be determined by the 2021 Gold Cup competitions. The United States begins play on July 11 at 6 p.m. against Team TBD; Then he faces Martinique on July 15. The group match against Canada was concluded on July 18.

The three group stage matches will be televised on FOX or FS1 and Univision or UniMás.

List by position

Goalkeepers (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United 64 caps/0 goals), Shawn Johnson (New York City FC 9/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 1/0).

Defenders (8): George Bello (Atlanta United; 1/0), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/Bur, 18/1), Shack Moore (Tenerife/ESB; 5/0), Donovan Baines (DC United; 0). /0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 3/1), James Sands (New York City FC; 0/0), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 3/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 14/2)

Midfielders (6): Klein Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 31/2), Gianluca Pusio (Sporting Kansas City; 0/0), Sebastian Leggett (LA Galaxy; 24/7), Christian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 20/0) Eric Williamson (Portland Timbers; 0/0), Jackson Yoel (San Jose Earthquakes; 12/0)

Forwards (6): Paul Areola (DC United; 35/8), Daryl Dyke (Orlando City; 3/1), Nicolas Giuchini (Caen/France; 3/2), Matthew Hoepi (Schalke/Gear; 0/0) ), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; 7/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crowe; 56/12)

