China is WHO certified without malaria

After a 70-year effort, China received WHO-free malaria certification – a significant feat for a country that reported 30 million cases a year in the 1940s.

“Today, we congratulate the people of China on freeing the country from malaria,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Their success was difficult to achieve and followed only after a decade of targeted and continuous action. With this announcement, China joins a growing number of countries that show the world that a future without malaria is a sustainable goal. “

China is the first country in the WHO region of the Western Pacific to be certified malaria-free in more than 3 decades. Other countries in the region that have achieved this status are Australia (1981), Singapore (1982) and Brunei Darussalam (1987).

“Congratulations to China on eliminating malaria,” said Dr. Takeshi Kasai, Regional Director, WHO Regional Office for the Western Pacific. “China’s tireless effort to achieve this important milestone shows how strong political commitment and the strengthening of national health systems can result in the elimination of a disease that was once a major public health problem. The Chinese achievement takes us one step closer to a vision of a malaria-free region of the Western Pacific. “

Globally, 40 countries and territories have received WHO certification without malaria – including, most recently, El Salvador (2021), Algeria (2019), Argentina (2019), Paraguay (2018) and Uzbekistan (2018).

Chinese elimination trip

Beginning in the 1950s, health authorities in China worked to locate and stop the spread of malaria by providing preventive antimalarial drugs for people at risk of the disease, as well as treating those who became ill. The country has also made great efforts to reduce mosquito farms and increase the use of insecticide sprays in homes in some areas.

In 1967, the Chinese government launched Project 523, a national research program aimed at finding new ways to treat malaria. This effort, which involved more than 500 scientists from 60 institutions, led to the discovery in the 1970s of artemisinin – a fundamental compound of artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACT), today the most effective antimalarial drugs.

“Over the decades, China’s ability to think outside the box has served the country well in its own response to malaria, and has had a significant ripple effect globally,” notes Dr. Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO World Malaria Program. “The government and its people have always been looking for new and innovative ways to accelerate progress toward elimination.”

In the 1980s, China was one of the first countries in the world to extensively test the use of insecticide-treated networks (ITNs) for malaria prevention, well before the WHO recommended them for malaria control. By 1988, more than 2.4 million networks were distributed nationwide. The use of such networks has led to a significant reduction in the incidence of malaria in the areas in which they have been deployed.

By the end of 1990, the number of malaria cases in China had dropped to 117,000, and the number of deaths had decreased by 95%. With the support of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, in early 2003, China stepped up training, staff, laboratory equipment, medicines and mosquito control, an effort that led to a further reduction in cases; within 10 years the number of cases had dropped to about 5,000 per year.

In 2020, after recording 4 consecutive years of zero indigenous cases, China applied for official WHO certificate on malaria elimination. Members of the Independent Malaria Elimination Commission traveled to China in May 2021 to check the status of the country without malaria, as well as its program to prevent the recurrence of the disease.

The keys to success

China provides its citizens with a basic package of public health services free of charge. As part of this package, all people in China have access to affordable malaria diagnosis and treatment services, regardless of legal or financial status.

Effective multisectoral cooperation has also been the key to success. In 2010, 13 Chinese ministries – including those representing health, education, finance, research and science, development, public security, the military, police, trade, industry and information technology, customs, media and tourism – joined forces to stop malaria throughout the country.

In recent years, the country has further reduced the number of malaria cases by strictly adhering to the “1-3-7” strategy deadlines. “1” means the one-day period within which healthcare facilities should report a diagnosis of malaria; by the end of day 3, health authorities must confirm the case and determine the risk of spread; and appropriate measures must be taken within 7 days to prevent further spread of the disease.

Maintaining malaria in the bay

The risk of imported malaria cases remains a key concern, especially in the southern province of Yunnan, which borders 3 malaria endemic countries: the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Myanmar and Vietnam. China also faces the challenge of imported cases among Chinese nationals returning from sub-Saharan Africa and other malaria endemic regions.

To prevent the relapse, the country has stepped up malaria surveillance in high-risk areas and is actively involved in regional malaria control initiatives. During the COVID-19 pandemic, China held trainings for health care providers through a network platform and held virtual meetings to exchange information on malaria case investigations, among other topics.

Note to the editor

WHO certificate without malaria

Malaria elimination certification is an official recognition by the WHO of the status of a country without malaria. The WHO issues a certificate when the country has shown – with rigorous, credible evidence – that the chain of indigenous malaria transmission Anopheles mosquitoes have been bitten all over the country for at least the last three consecutive years. The country must also demonstrate the ability to prevent the re-establishment of transmission.

The final decision on granting a malaria-free certificate is made by the WHO Director-General, based on a recommendation from the Independent Malaria Elimination Commission (MECP). For more information on WHO’s malaria-free certification process, visit this connection.

Virtual forum: “From 30 million cases to zero: China creates a future without malaria”

On July 2, representatives of the Chinese National Health Commission and health workers will first join malaria program leaders from other regions, WHO experts and global partners in a virtual forum to share thoughts and perspectives on China’s malaria eradication pathway. Discussions will be in English with simultaneous translation into Chinese, French and Spanish. To sign up for the webinar, visit this link.