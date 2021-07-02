Campus members consider earthquake preparedness at UC Berkeley





After a Florida apartment building collapsed, members of the UC Berkeley community took the time to reflect on current building regulations and the campus’ overall earthquake preparedness.

Khalid Muslim, a professor of structural engineering on the campus, said the destruction that occurred on June 24, may have been caused by the extra weight on the building’s columns, which caused the tower to bend. Muslim added that the building was 40 years old and followed the provisions of the older building code, which could increase the potential for collapse.

Muslim said in an email: “(A) Abnormal loading such as large earthquakes can cause these collapses if designs do not consider collapse prevention provisions…”. “Unfortunately, aging infrastructure is always a problem as materials deteriorate over the years and we need at least good monitoring systems.”

Muslim noted that a disaster like the one in Florida would be rare in Berkeley in terms of modern building codes. Despite this, an earthquake can still increase the chances of a building collapsing. Muslim stressed the importance of constant monitoring of old buildings to better prepare for unexpected events such as the collapse in Florida.

Alicia Johnson, director of the campus’ office of emergency management, added that earthquake safety is a “pillar” to emergency preparedness. She said the university regularly participates in earthquake drills and works with campus groups to monitor infrastructure and prepare for emergencies.

“The collapse in Florida was tragic,” Johnson said in an email. “Our thoughts are with all those who were directly and indirectly affected by the disaster. We recognize the importance of infrastructure safety on our campus and continue to engage with (UC President’s Office) and others to facilitate the latest earthquake-related guidelines and policies.”

Kyle Gibson, director of communications at Campus Capital Strategies, said in an email that building codes and seismic policy are being enforced by the President’s Office at the University of California.

After creating the first university seismic policy in 1975, UC Berkeley focused on modernizing its residence hall complexes, libraries, sports facilities, and academic buildings to improve seismic safety, according to Gibson. He noted that the campus’s Giannini Hall underwent a seismic improvement project that ended in 2020, adding new walls and bases to the building.

Over time, Gibson said, the campus has invested more than $1 billion in seismic improvement projects. He added that building regulations continued to be monitored across the university system system-wide during the pandemic.

“While there was a perception that everything was vacant and dusty, our essential workers were here, every day, working fully as per health directives to bring back a campus that is as good and better than you remember,” Gibson said. e-mail.

