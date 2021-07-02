After the fireworks exploded in the street, residents were shaken and angry at the actions of the LAPD





Residents of a southern Los Angeles neighborhood demanded answers Thursday after a Los Angeles Police Department fireworks seizure ended with a massive explosion that injured 17 people and damaged homes and cars.

Watching the scene, 61-year-old Marta Elba walked from her home on Griffith Avenue and 28th Street to ask police how they could make up for a broken window caused by the explosion.

Elba said the police told her she needed to call her insurance company. She said she did not understand why, if the damage was from the police.

“They did the damage,” she said, pointing to the site of the explosion. “The problem was here.”

Elba, who has lived in the neighborhood for 40 years, said she was at home showering when she felt her house shake as if an earthquake had struck and heard what sounded like a very loud explosion. I ran outside where the neighbors had gathered. “We were all trying to figure out what happened,” she said.

At home on Thursday afternoon, I stood by her house where the window had shattered. The broken glass remained on the plate and the rest of it was erased.

Juan Pena, who also lives in the house, said the explosion looked like a large bomb had gone off.

He said he still needs to check the rest of the house for any other damage. “I don’t think they should have tried to blow up here,” Elba said.

“The city should take responsibility for all of this,” Pina added.

Wednesday’s explosion occurred inside a special Los Angeles Police Department truck that was used to safely contain and detonate fireworks and other explosives.

The truck was parked in front of a house in a residential neighborhood where the fireworks were found. It was both law enforcement officials and residents of the area at the time.

Police Chief Michael Moore said an LAPD bomb squad moved a portion of the IEDs into the truck’s iron chamber, which was built with an external containment shell to carry more explosive force than the amount placed inside.

Moore said police detonated some of the canisters at 7:37 p.m., believing the vehicle would be able to contain the explosion, but that there was a “total catastrophic failure of that containment vehicle.”

“Obviously the protocols were followed and followed, but something happened in that containment vehicle, it shouldn’t have happened and we don’t know why,” the president said. “We are determined to find out why.”

Moore promised a comprehensive review of the accident that takes into account the age and history of the containment vehicle, as well as the power of improvised explosives.

Bina and Elba said they knew the family who lived across from the house where the fireworks were discovered. They said family members were at home and had cuts to their faces from broken glass. They said the family is staying in a hotel and family members are still recovering from their injuries.

Pina said he wanted to know what went wrong.

About six homes away, 25-year-old Celeste Garcia sat outside her apartment complex. She said the explosion shook her building, causing a painting and some decorations to fall.

“It felt like a big earthquake,” she said. “You could hear the explosion. Honestly, I thought a bomb had gone off.”

Garcia said her aunt who was outside said she felt a gust of air from the explosion.

Two doors down, Lewis Price, 53, said he felt the same storm. He said he was working in a friend’s car when he heard the explosion as the glass shattered. He said, “It collapsed.” “It’s what you do because you never know when the next will come.”

He said a window in the apartment complex was shattered by the explosion. He heard that the windows of other buildings had also been shattered.

“Why didn’t they do this somewhere else?” He said. “Why didn’t they reduce the amount of explosives and move them elsewhere?”

He said that when the explosion occurred, he thought it might have been a terrorist attack because he had never heard such a powerful explosion before.

“It takes a lot to shake the building,” he said.

He said he was glad that no one had been killed despite the damage and fear the residents were experiencing.

On Thursday, Valeria Guerrero started a GoFundMe account for her relatives affected by the blast. She said that several members of her family were injured and taken to hospital, in addition to being displaced because the house was marked in red and their cars were damaged.

“Our family home and transportation are completely disrupted, and without these basic things, they have lost their livelihood,” she wrote.

In the post she included photos of a family member in a hospital bed with facial cuts. Other photos show the destroyed family home, vehicles with smashed windows and bent metal, including a car that flipped over from the explosion.

The family is on their way to find temporary housing.

