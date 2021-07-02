Bengaluru | Bengaluru sonic boom: The Israeli Air Force denies any flight activity





HIGHLIGHTS A loud sound was heard in many parts of Bengaluru at around 12:15pm today, regular flights of fighters and cadet planes taking place from HAL Airport. The HAL spokesperson said today was no different, the spokesperson also said that HAL could not comment on the loud sound that was reported to have been heard today in Bengaluru

New Delhi: A loud sound was heard in several parts of Bengaluru on Friday at 12.15pm. Minutes after the report was released, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) issued a statement saying that the regular sorties of fighters and training aircraft take place from Hull Airport.

“Today was no different. HAL cannot comment on the loud sound that was reportedly heard today in Bengaluru,” said HAL spokesperson Gopal Sutar.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) IAF denied that any flight activity or any known action on their part had caused any loud noises said to be heard in Bengaluru.

“None of the IAF bases or units including ASTE were flying at the time,” Bengaluru said.

Several city residents shared their experiences on Twitter. According to their tweets, the sound was heard in Sarjapur district, JP Nagar, Benson Town, ISRO Layout, Ulsoor, HSR Layout, Bengaluru South and Bengaluru East.

A similar “bang” was heard last year in May, after which the Indian Air Force confirmed it was the result of a flight test.

When the IAF solved the mystery of Bengaluru’s 2020 sonic boom

“It was a routine Indian Air Force test flight involving a supersonic profile that took off from Plooro Airport and flew into designated airspace outside the city limits. The aircraft was owned by the Aircraft Systems and Testing Corporation (ASTE), whose pilots and flight test engineers routinely test all aircraft Routine. A thud of sound was probably heard as the plane was decelerating from supersonic to subsonic speeds between 36,000 and 40,000 feet,” the Israeli Air Force said.

According to the Israeli Air Force, the plane was far from the city limits when this happened.

She added that the bang can be heard and felt by any observer even when the plane flies 65 to 80 kilometers from the person.

‘Window and door panels shook’

While few thought it was an earthquake, some said the loud sound shook the window and door panels.

Several Bengaluru netizens recalled a similar event reported in 2020.

Panic swept through India’s IT capital last year, as people speculated about the nature of the loud sound they heard.

With few calling it a blast on Twitter, cops had to clarify, saying there was no evidence to support that claim. They also said that no damage was reported after the sound was heard in the city.

