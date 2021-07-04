Fire shows need for quarantine guidelines: NPP





Unclear rules: A man who died in a hotel fire while in quarantine filmed a video during the fire, saying he wasn’t sure if he was allowed to leave

By Wu Su Wei / Staff Reporter

Yesterday, the New Power Party (NPP) said the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) should provide emergency evacuation guidance for people staying in COVID-19 quarantine hotels, after a deadly fire earlier this week that killed four people.

A fire in a quarantine hotel in Qiaoyu Building, Changhua County, on Wednesday injured 20 people, killing a firefighter and three people who were in isolation.

One of the people who died, Chen Chin Kwang (who), who was in isolation after returning from Thailand, made a video shortly before his death and spread on the Internet.

In the video, Chen, 59, said he saw plumes of smoke rising from his ninth-floor room, but he doesn’t know if he will leave or stay to follow quarantine rules and avoid fines.

The center said Thursday that people who leave mandatory quarantine in an emergency will not be fined for doing so.

NPP Chair and legislator Chen Jiau-hua (陳) said in an online press conference yesterday that Chen Chien-kuang’s video revealed a systematic problem that people in COVID-19 isolation may not know how to evacuate in an emergency, such as a fire. or earthquake.

Chen Jiaohua said the anti-corruption and anti-corruption commission should publish evacuation guidelines for people in quarantine facilities, and require facility staff to conduct fire drills.

It also addressed the poor working conditions that firefighters face.

She said the United States, Japan and many European countries allow public employees to form unions, but Taiwan firefighters are not.

She said the NPP had been championing the rights of firefighters to form unions, so they could discuss labor issues and negotiate with the government, and urged the government to address the matter.

NPP District Council member Changhua Wu Wei-ta (吳) also said the rights of the firefighters deserve more attention.

He said an average firefighter in Changhua County has to protect 1,800 people, which shows that the county’s rescue capacity is insufficient.

Wu said the fire also revealed problems with building management.

He said the Residential Building Management Act does not provide a legal basis for mandatory management of unused floors.

Noting that failure to inspect unused floors poses safety risks to building residents, he called on lawmakers to amend regulations and review prominent building management mechanisms.

Wu added that the county government should soon publish a report on rescue measures from the hotel fire.

The Home Office also said it would investigate the fire, and should work with the county government to clarify the cause of the accident and outline improvement plans, he said.

Wu also expressed support for the plea of ​​sister of firefighter Chen Chih-fan (陳志帆), who died in Wednesday’s fire.

She called, Friday, a memorial in honor of her brother, to remind people of the sacrifices of the firefighters.

