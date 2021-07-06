What causes earthquakes – and what to do if you experience earthquakes





Earthquakes are one of the most exciting phenomena in nature. Depending on the cause, depth, and energy, earthquakes can be more or less damaging. We hardly feel most earthquakes, but every now and then, a big earthquake comes along. Well documented throughout human history, earthquakes can strike seemingly out of nowhere, and depending on their size, destroy or even destroy entire cities.

Earthquakes can’t be predicted individually (no one can really predict an individual earthquake), but researchers can assess the probability of an earthquake occurring in an area. That’s why we know, for example, that an earthquake is likely in the San Francisco area in the near future.

Some areas are more prone to earthquakes than others (areas around countries like Chile or Japan, for example), and this has to do with their geology and the mechanisms that produce earthquakes.

What causes an earthquake?

Earthquakes on Earth are mostly driven by tectonic plates. Essentially, the Earth’s outer crust (the crust) is divided into large slabs of rock called “plates,” like a jigsaw puzzle. These plates slide over the planet’s atmosphere and slide very slowly past each other, sometimes crashing into each other.

The vast majority of earthquakes occur around the edge of these tectonic plates — so much so that if you look at a global earthquake map, you can instantly tell where most of these edges are.

Distribution of earthquakes worldwide by magnitude. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

This geological movement also causes displacement and stress within the tectonic plates, resulting in geologic faults. Therefore, earthquake is mainly caused by tectonic movement – or at least most of it is.

Earthquakes can also be caused by volcanoes or even human activity; In addition, some very deep earthquakes (occurring hundreds of kilometers below the surface) are caused by mineral phase changes, with a common mineral in the upper mantle (olivine) undergoing a transformation that temporarily weakens the entire rock, causing it to collapse.

Earthquakes send out different types of waves, both toward the surface of the planet and to the depths. The first and fastest waves are called primary (or P) waves. Neither these waves nor the secondary (S) waves are considered very dangerous. Instead, the following waves, called surface waves, tend to cause the most damage to the surface. This is why we sometimes get a warning of a few tens of seconds when it comes to an earthquake: because special equipment can already sense P waves, and surface waves arrive a little later, as you can see in the following seismogram.

How do you stay protected from earthquakes?

If you live in an earthquake-prone area (or plan to move to one), it is helpful to have at least a basic idea of ​​how to protect yourself and your property. Here are some basic tips, as recommended by the CDC:

Fall on your hands and knees. Do this before the earthquake has a chance to bring you down. Keep in mind that you can still move around in this position if necessary. Cover your head and neck (and your entire body if possible) under a sturdy table or desk. If there is no shelter nearby, get down near an interior wall or next to low furniture that does not fall on you, and cover your head and neck with your arms and hands. neck) until the shaking stops. If vibration changes it, move with it. If you are indoors, stay indoors, if you are in the kitchen and the stove is working, close it quickly before taking cover, and if possible, quickly get away from glass, hanging objects, bookcases, china cabinets, or other large furniture that Autumn. Watch for falling objects: If you’re in bed and can’t get to the shelter quickly, stay there and cover your head (or entire body) with a pillow.

Finally, if your area is prone to earthquakes, you may also want to take a look at insurance. Since earthquakes are so unpredictable, insurance is the only way to ensure that in the event of damage, at least you are compensated. Landlord and tenant insurance usually does not insure property damage caused by earthquakes. The only possible exception to this may be if your homeowner’s insurance policy covers fires caused by earthquakes.

Many people in densely populated areas deal with earthquakes, so the cost of earthquake insurance is generally not very high – although the price will vary by area and property value.

Earthquakes can have a severe and long lasting impact on people’s lives, and we’ve seen all kinds of disasters caused by earthquakes over the years. It is important to be aware of any earthquake hazards in your area, and to try to choose earthquake-resistant buildings. If there are dangers, take precautions and be on the alert in case an earthquake really occurs.

