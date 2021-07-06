How to read a home insurance policy





To see how you and your home are financially protected in the event of loss, it is important to be able to read your home insurance policy. While policy coverage and exclusions vary by company, there are general terms and features outlined in the policy that are common to each other. Bankrate helps explain these terms and features so you can better understand your policy.

The Homeowners Announcements Page, often shortened to the “December Page,” and the policy jacket includes everything you need to know about home insurance coverage, endorsements, and restrictions. By learning how to understand and read your home insurance policy, you can be confident of the coverages chosen and ensure you have the correct policy limits in place.

How to read and understand your home insurance policy

While home insurance policy layouts vary by company, in general, a policy is drawn up with the most important information on the announcements page. Information provided typically includes insurance company information, policyholder’s address and location of the property insured, coverage, limits, deductibles, endorsements, coverage dates, and annuity.

The document cover included on the Announcements page details the terms, limitations, exclusions, conditions, and definitions to supplement the document information. Here you can find specific policy language not listed on the ads page. By reading both the ads page and your homeowners insurance policy jacket, you can better understand what is and is not covered.

What are the parts of a home insurance policy?

Homeowners insurance policy is broken down by types of coverage, which can vary by company and the options the policyholder and homeowner choose. A typical home insurance policy includes coverages for dwelling, other buildings, personal property, loss of use (also called additional living expenses or ALE), guest medical and liability payments.

The coverages selected are usually a percentage of the dwelling’s coverage, but can be increased independently as needed. The homeowners insurance policy does not cover the market value of the home, but the cost of replacing the home if it is a total loss. Even if it is a complete loss, the land remains and is not included in the housing coverage. You don’t have to know the value of a home because insurance companies use an appraisal tool to determine it based on the features and condition of your home.

It is important that you understand the coverage and limitations in your policy so that you know what is and does not count as a covered loss. It would be an unpleasant experience to incur a loss and find out when you are ready to file a claim that the damage is not covered by your policy. By reviewing the details of your policy each time you get a new or renewable homeowners insurance policy, you can get a good idea of ​​your financial protection. Here are the common coverages and what they cover, as well as who they might order or recommend for inclusion in your document.

Coverage What is required for housing that is generally required by lenders This coverage provides financial protection to repair or replace the home’s structure if it is damaged in a covered loss. Other structures may be required by lenders but may be optional that provide coverage for structures that are not part of the dwelling, such as a fence, shed, barn, or pool in the event of damage in a covered loss to other sites. Loss of Use Lenders may ask you to cover you and your family members if you are displaced from your home due to a covered loss and need a temporary place to stay while repairs or rebuilding are in progress. Liability Lenders May Claim Protect You If you (or your pet – restrictions may apply) cause injuries to another person or are sued for negligence, on or off the property, lenders may require guest medical coverage. Your property injury value replacement cost vs actual cash value

For housing and personal property coverage, one of two values ​​applies: replacement cost or actual cash value. With the replacement cost value, the home or personal property will be covered at the actual cost of replacing what was damaged in a covered loss, without depreciation being a contributing factor. The actual monetary value factors into depreciation, which may not be sufficient to replace new items. Some insurance companies automatically include the replacement cost for these coverages, while others require them to be added for the cost of additional premiums.

What is a home insurance advertisement page?

The home insurance advertisement page is a snapshot of a home insurance policy. Includes vital information about the insurer, the insured, property and coverage selected. Coverage limits, discounts, endorsements, policy number, and coverage policy period are also listed on the ad page. If you have a mortgage or lien holder against the property, the company will be listed as a loss beneficiary to show its insurable interest in the property.

Understanding the ads page in your document is important to ensure coverage is accurate and what is and isn’t covered. By reviewing your permit page each time it is submitted, you can quickly see how you and your home are being protected from covered losses. The items listed on the Homeowners Announcement page are:

Policy Number: The unique number that identifies your ownership and covered coverages. This number is used for all transactions, including claim submission and tracking. Policyholder’s address: The location of the insured property may or may not be the same as the postal address. Policy period: The dates listed are the start and end date of the current policy. Most home insurance policies automatically renew a set number of days before the policy period date. Insured: The person or persons who have an insurance interest in the home and the holder of the insurance policy. Coverages: Specific coverages that are automatically included in the home insurance policy or selected by the insured. Home insurance exclusions

A homeowners insurance policy exclusion refers to a loss or scenario that is not specifically covered. Homeownership coverage is usually determined on an open risk basis, which means that if coverage is not specifically excluded, it is included. For personal property, coverage is based on the named risks, which means that if the loss is not included, it will be excluded from the coverage. Policy exclusions and the basis for claims are detailed in the cover document and may vary by company and policy type.

Most homeowners insurance policies exclude the following risks:

Normal wear and tear Construction defects Foundation failure Pet and animal damage Ground movement Intentional loss Nuclear hazard Mechanical breakdown Mold and fungus

Flood damage is also not covered by a home insurance policy. Some carriers may offer flood insurance separately or you can purchase it directly from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Frequently asked questions What are home insurance approvals?

Endorsements allow you to customize your homeowner’s insurance to your specific needs. Additional approvals can vary by state and carrier, but may include coverage for identity theft, home day care, and scheduled personal property such as jewelry and fine art.

How do I find the best home insurance company?

The best home insurance company offers the coverages, endorsements, and restrictions you need to adequately protect your home, property, and personal liability. If you’re not sure which is the best home insurance company for you, consider getting several home insurance quotes from different companies to see which one has the coverages you need.

Do I need to change my home insurance policy?

Insurance agents recommend that you review your home insurance policy annually when you get your renewal policy to see if changes are needed or if new deductibles or savings options are available. If you’ve made changes to your home, such as adding or removing a pool, or upgrading your home appliances like heating, ventilation, and air conditioning or plumbing, let your insurance company know if changes are needed to the homeowners policy.

Does my policy include earthquake coverage?

Generally, a homeowners insurance policy does not include earthquake coverage. However, some companies offer policy endorsements or a separate earthquake insurance policy. If you can add earthquake insurance as an endorsement, it will likely have a different deductible than the rest of your coverages.

