5 Fascinating Facts About Earthquake: Can Animals Predict It?





Natural disasters of Mother Nature that rock the Earth’s surface every time tectonic plates — the broken pieces of their outer shell against each other, under them, or on top of each other — slide past one another — and that makes us remember that we inhabit a dynamic planet.

According to the estimate of the United States Geological Survey (USGS), annually up to 20,000 earthquakes strike the world. But even though earthquakes occur constantly, they require serious attention. Here are 5 cool facts that show how awesome earthquakes can be.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Earthquakes have the ability to move in slow motion

Not all earthquakes threaten bursts of destruction that set off and stop in a matter of seconds. Slow earthquakes, or “slow slip” events as they are called, release small amounts of bound seismic energy at once, so that their earthquakes last from several days to several weeks wherever they occur.

Animals sense earthquakes from minutes to days before they occur

According to the USGS, animals are able to predict earthquakes—meaning they can’t give details as to when or where an earthquake occurred. But thanks to the animals’ delicate senses, they can detect an earthquake when it’s still in its early stages.

For example, there is a belief that they can detect the arrival of the primary wave (P waves), which results in a parallel back-and-forth movement and comes before secondary waves (S waves), which vibrate up and down.

A study of animal behavior and earthquakes discovered that a colony of frogs left their breeding grounds three days before the 2009 earthquake of magnitude 6.3 that struck L’Aquila, Italy.

Earthquakes can generate lightning

In rare cases, luminous phenomena, such as balls of light, constant flares, and streamers, have been linked to earthquakes.

According to eyewitness reports, these earthquake lights—like the flash of blue light captured on camera when a magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck Peru on August 15, 2007—appeared just before the fault erupted and also during the period of shaking. Earthquake lights remain a mystery to scientists, though they have continued to explore their causes.

Mt earthquake moved. Everest more than one inch

During the 2015 M7.8 Nepalese earthquake, fault movement and a series of related landslides moved Mt. Everest is 1.2 inches to the southwest of where it once stood! Due to geological events, Everest naturally moves about 1.6 inches northwest; So the Nepalese earthquake set the mountain back with a year-long trek.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Earthquakes can shorten the length of the day

According to scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the 2011 earthquake that struck Japan with a magnitude of 9.0 was very serious, it changed the distribution of the Earth’s mass. As a result, the earthquake made our planet rotate somewhat faster, which in turn shortened the length of the day by 1.8 microseconds.

