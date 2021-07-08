The Hawaiian earthquake probably wasn’t a volcanic





A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Big Island of Hawaii on July 5, shaking residents and visitors alike as far away as Kauai.

Written by Megan Sever, science writer and editor (@megansever4)

Citation: Sever, CE, 2021, Hawaiian Earthquake Likely Not Volcanic, Temblor, http://doi.org/10.32858/temblor.186

When earthquakes strike the Big Island of Hawaii, most people assume they are connected to the movement of magma under Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, the two active volcanic s. But sometimes, earthquakes can take us by surprise. That’s what happened with the 5.2-magnitude earthquake on July 5 north of the Waipi’o Valley, far from both volcanoes. The vibration was felt all over the island and throughout the Hawaiian island chain, including 160 miles (about 260 kilometers) in Honolulu and even on Kauai. No tsunami warning was issued, and no warning occurred. No damages or injuries reported.

Map of the Hawaiian Islands showing the location of the 5.2-magnitude earthquake that struck on July 5, 2021.

Although the location of the earthquake surprised people like me – I felt the earthquakes in Kīlauea – it didn’t surprise the scientists. “This earthquake is related to the stress caused by the weight of the island on the ocean’s core crust and mantle,” Ken Hoon, the scientist in charge of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, said in a statement. “These earthquakes are relatively common and are not directly related to volcanic processes.” Furthermore, Hon noted that the earthquake “had no discernible effect” on Kīlauea or Mauna Loa volcanic activity.

Map of the Big Island showing earthquakes from the last 30 days. Most of the seismic activity is concentrated near the southern side of the island, near active volcanic centers. Note the location of the last earthquake north of the island.

Over 1,300 people reported feeling shaking from the earthquake at the USGS, did you feel it? page. The strongest imputed reports, the maximum V on the modified Mercalli density scale, came from the western side of the Big Island, in the Kohala regions. If you live in or visit the Hawaiian Islands and felt the earthquake (or didn’t), report your experience.

The Pololū Trail on Hawaii’s northern shore is a stunning cliff hike that leads down to a black sand beach and into the Polulū Valley. Credit: Chris Arnold, CC BY 2.0

The earthquake occurred approximately 3 miles (5 km) off the coast of Hamakua, near the community of Coquihaili, and was about 17 miles (27 km) deep. The previous strongest earthquake in this area was a 4.2 magnitude event in 2010. Although this part of the coast is sparsely populated, it is known for its amazing and treacherous hiking trails that attract tourists and islanders alike. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency recommends finding a clear spot away from trees and power lines if you are outside. Be very careful hiking in that area, as the sides of the cliffs may have shifted, the rocks may float unsteadily, and aftershocks are possible. Although no significant damage was expected with the level of vibration that occurred, the Hawaii County Civil Defense still suggests checking for any damages as a precaution. Underwater earthquakes can also cause tsunamis. Search here for detailed tsunami evacuation area maps, and find specific directions for your location on the Big Island. On a good day, Pololū Trail is known to have left. After the last earthquake, it could be more dangerous, so hikers are warned. Credit: Megan Seaver

For those who live in or visit any area prone to seismic activity, this earthquake is a nice reminder to prepare. The following is a basic disaster supply list provided by the United States government. And don’t forget, if you feel shaky, the USGS recommends that you drop, cover, and wait!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://temblor.net/earthquake-insights/hawaii-quake-likely-not-volcanic-12948/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

