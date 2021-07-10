California’s Many Fault Lines





Recently, several faults have been discovered in the Sierra and Southern Cascades, an active region with small earthquakes and swarms over the past 150 years.

Markleville, CA – California is known for its active earthquakes, with many cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco subject to major earthquakes.

The San Andreas Fault, which moves from south to north, is the cause of most of this damage and gets the most focus. However, there is another area with a lot of past earthquake activity and the potential for more in the future.

The San Andreas River begins near the Salton Sea and moves north though southern California and Los Angeles. Near Ventura County and Santa Barbara, the fault occurs slightly at a more easterly and westward angle near the mountains in Santa Barbara, which is sometimes called the transverse range due to its different orientation from the north and south coastal range and the Sierra Nevada.

This deviation before San Andreas continues in a north-south direction is a pressure point. At the junction where it deflects, there have been a number of recent earthquakes, at the Ridgecrest and a major earthquake several years ago on the Garlock Fault.

Recently, several faults have been discovered in the Sierra and Southern Falls. This area on the eastern side of the Sierra and Lake Tahoe has been active with many small earthquakes and swarms over the past 150 years.

Thursday’s 6.0-magnitude earthquake near Markleville is a good reminder of the area’s activity, which has a high potential for moderate to strong earthquakes.

Another sign of an active geological area is the number of hot springs and volcanoes. Lassen Peak experienced a series of major eruptions in 1910 and is currently dormant. Some recent studies have placed the area of ​​Lakes Mammoth, Lassen, and Mt. Shasta areas as active volcanic areas again in the future.

All about preparing for earthquakes:

