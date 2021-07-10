More than 100 aftershocks rattle in Sierra Nevada after a powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake





Dave McMorrow, a Pleasanton, California, resident said when asked about the recent Bay Area shaking experience earthquake from the East Sierra earthquake.

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter between Lake Tahoe and Mono Lake in the eastern Sierra Nevada was recorded Thursday afternoon. Bay Area residents were shaken by the shock or wave, as they called it, which felt “a little different.”

People from across the Bay Area, Concord, Hayward, and Daly City have shared videos online showing swinging or swinging of lighting fixtures and chandeliers.

“I was in my room and suddenly everything was shaking and I had these little clouds on my ceiling and they were moving back and forth. My brother and sister came out running out of their rooms,” said Emma Nelson, who lives in Dublin.

According to the USGS, the shaking can be felt hundreds of miles from the epicenter, including Redding to Sacramento, Sacramento to Fresno, and to San Jose and San Francisco.

The USGS initially stated that the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.9. But it was upgraded to 6.0 later. The earthquake occurred in the Antelope Valley Fault Zone where many faults can be found, with the epicenter four miles west and southwest of Walker, a town in California, where about 900 residents felt the shaking that lasted about 30 seconds.

Carolina Estrada, a manager with the Walker Coffee Company, said the “car-sized” boulders fell near Interstate 395. The road was temporarily closed, including north of Highway 182 in Bridgeport to the Nevada state line.

Fortunately, no major damage or injuries were reported during the rockslide according to a California Highway Patrol report. The road reopened around 5:20 p.m.

Aftershocks may come in the following days

“People in the area should expect aftershocks for days after an earthquake of this magnitude,” said Jason Balman of the University of Southern California’s Earthquake Center. “We’ve already seen a very strong series of aftershocks.”

In fact, on Thursday afternoon, dozens of aftershocks that lasted into the evening were already recorded. The US Geological Survey forecasts a probability of 6% larger aftershocks, greater than the initial earthquake.

Balmain added that updated reports of damage or injuries may not be available in the next few days as a lot of vibrations can still be felt in remote areas.

Officials say Thursday’s event was the largest recorded since 1994, when a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Gulf region.

