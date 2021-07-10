Morning News Brief: Haiti demands stability of the country, earthquake in Indonesia, and more, world news





Here’s WION’s daily morning news feed with what’s happening around the world today.

The United States said that regional consensus and support for the Afghan-led and owned peace process are important to the continuation of peace, stressing that Afghanistan’s neighbors and countries in the region have a genuine interest in the future of the war-torn country. An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.

Click on the headlines to read the full story:

Afghanistan’s neighbors in the region have a real stake in its future: the US Department of State

The United States said that regional consensus and support for the Afghan-led and owned peace process are important to the continuation of peace, stressing that Afghanistan’s neighbors and countries in the region have a genuine interest in the future of the war-torn country.

Minister: Haiti asks the United States and the United Nations to send security forces to stabilize the country

After the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Haiti urged Washington and the United Nations to send soldiers to help secure its ports, airport and other vital facilities, according to a government minister.

USGS: 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.

WHO sees ‘possible’ COVID-19 vaccine link to rare heart infection

On Friday, July 9, the World Health Organization said there is a “possible causal relationship” between a coronavirus vaccine using mRNA technology and a “very rare” heart infection. The World Health Organization added that the benefits still outweighed the risks.

“Takreem”: Mayor of Los Angeles on his nomination as US ambassador to India

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was nominated by US President Joe Biden as the country’s ambassador to India, said he was honored to accept the nomination and would bring the same energy, commitment and love with which he served the city in his new life. Function.

watched Gravitas: What has the United States achieved in Afghanistan? nothing

.

