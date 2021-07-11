Magnitude 3.2 earthquake strikes Sunday south of Lake Topaz as aftershocks continue | Carson City Nevada News





More than 200 small earthquakes have been recorded since Thursday’s 5.9-magnitude quake shook the area near the Nevada, California border south of Lake Topaz near Colleville. One of the largest in the swarm series occurred on Sunday morning, with a magnitude of 3.2 at 5:35 a.m.

According to the Nevada Seismological Center, the epicenter was 10.9 miles south of Lake Topaz. On Saturday night, there was a magnitude of 3.1 at 11:09 p.m., according to the USGS.

While most of the earthquakes in the following days since 5.9 Thursday weren’t large enough to be felt, the series of earthquakes is a reminder that northern Nevada and northern California are surrounded by faults and that earthquakes can strike suddenly, without warning and can be violent.

The Nevada Department of Emergency Management said in a press release that the rapid shaking of the ground causes rocks to move deep beneath the surface of the earth, causing the ground to split or collapse unevenly, potentially damaging homes and businesses.

State and local agencies are urging Nevadan to consider earthquake preparedness as their first defense. Early identification of potential hazards and advance planning can reduce the risk of serious injury or loss of life from an earthquake.

A few simple actions can reduce property damage and disrupt your life due to earthquakes. The best time to plan for a disaster is before it happens. Being prepared in the event of an emergency that leaves you on your own for two weeks without utilities, electricity, water service, access to a supermarket, local services, home medical needs, or perhaps even without a response from the police, fire or rescue, a press release states.

Start with these important steps: – Be informed. Stay informed about emergencies that can occur in your community and identify sources of information in your community that will be useful before, during and after an emergency.

– make a plan. Your family may not be together in the event of a disaster, so it is important to know the types of disasters that can affect your area. Know how you will communicate with each other and reconnect if you break up. Create a familiar and easy-to-find family meeting place.

Build an emergency kit. A disaster kit is a collection of essential items your family may need in an emergency. Include family members with special needs and your pets.

– Participate. Get training in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.

– Protect your home. Secure heavy items in your home such as bookcases, refrigerators, televisions, and things that hang on the walls. Store heavy and breakable items on low shelves. Consider making improvements to your building to fix structural issues that could cause the building to collapse during an earthquake. Consider getting an earthquake insurance policy. A standard homeowner’s insurance policy does not cover earthquake damage.

– Drops. cover, cover. clings. In most cases, you can protect yourself if you immediately do the following: Get down on your hands and knees before the earthquake knocks you down. This position protects you from falls but allows you to move if necessary. Cover your head and neck (and your entire body if possible) under a sturdy table or desk. If there is no shelter nearby, get down near an interior wall or next to low furniture that does not fall on you, and cover your head and neck with your arms and hands. Hold your shelter (or your head and neck) until the shaking stops. Be prepared to move with your shelter if the vibration changes it.

Go here for more information about actions the state of Nevadan can take to prepare for earthquakes.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://carsonnow.org/story/07/11/2021/32-magnitude-earthquake-recorded-sunday-morning-hundreds-aftershocks-continue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos