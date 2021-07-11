



According to legend, the earthquake was a favorite of the Post-Impressionist painter Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec who served him at the frequent parties he hosted. Originally a fiftieth blend of cognac and absinthe, the two-ingredient cocktail started and/or ended the evening with a bang. Over the years, drink makers have watered down the recipe for those looking for less alcoholic spills. Whether you stick to tradition or play with the ingredients, Earthquick makes a great cocktail to add to your repertoire.

Ingredients:

2 oz cognac 1 oz absinthe lemon twist, for garnish

method:

In a mixing glass filled with ice, mix the cognac with the absinthe. Stir until well cooled. Strain into a cocktail glass. Decorated with lemon scent. Differences in earthquake

The drink’s name likely derives from its influence on the drink: a single cocktail (which Toulouse-Lautrec recommended serving in a wine glass to inhale the refreshing aroma) was enough to feel the earth moving. Given the abundance of alcohol, there are plenty of ways to tweak this Toulousan liqueur to make it more accessible, and most carpenters find that the drink improves a lot with its two-person cognac to absinthe ratio.

For a more Anglicized version, the 1930’s Savoy Cocktail Book ditches cognac in favor of gin and toss in whiskey for a good measure (1 ounce of absinthe, gin, and whiskey). Those who are averse to absinthe can simply replace it with Pernod, Herbsaint, or another anise-flavored liqueur.

The world of Toulouse-Lautrec

Exemplified by the absinthe-filled pervert in France, Toulouse-Lautrec was a huge fan of the Parisian nightlife. He spent his evenings exploring the world of dance halls, cabarets and brothels in Montmartre, where the artist lived most of his life. Perched on a hill in the outskirts of then-Paris, the working-class neighborhood of the late 19th century felt like a world away from the wide streets and leafy squares of the city center.

By contrast, Montmartre had a landscape of random narrow lanes and working windmills, a relic of the region’s rural roots. Climbing the hill (the hill) meant leaving the trappings of bourgeois culture behind for a bustling, low-rent recreation area that attracted a broad mix of society: artists, writers, and intellectuals alongside criminals, wide-eyed tourists, and hopeful performers. Hit it big, well-off Parisians eager for a quick escape from the confines of polite society into a decadent playground of excess.

Toulouse-Lautrec had a difficult life: He was born with genetic defects, spoke with a lisp, and was only 4 feet 11 inches tall as an adult. He was limping on childish legs with the help of a stick – he had specially equipped him with a concealed flask, so he would never have more than his arm’s of alcoholic refreshment. However, despite his ordeal, the artist had an open personality and a great work ethic. Captured by Montmartre, he created hundreds of works dedicated to the county’s artists and theater settings before his untimely death at the age of 36.

