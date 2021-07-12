Earthquake Report: Magnitude Medium Earthquake. 4.2 – Rio Arriba County, 59 miles northwest of Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA, Monday, July 12. 2021





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Santa Fe, NM / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Shake / 2-5 sec: I was sitting in a chair when I felt a side tremor that caused the house to turn. The side table shifted a little. The cat was not happy. My husband said he felt a second movement. I didn’t do that because I was trying to stop a cat in NASCAR mode. | 9 users found this interesting.

Highway 96 County Road 419 Gallina, NM 87017/ Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Complex Rolling (tilt in multiple directions) / 2-5 seconds: This was the worst we’ve had so far. We also feel aftershocks that we have not experienced with others. | 6 users found this interesting.

Rio Rancho, New Mexico, USA (107.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] /very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 s: Neighborhood dogs and my four dogs all broke out in barking. I heard a rattling sound like ceramic rattle and felt a slight vibration/vibration. The neighborhood was quiet and still all the previous morning; No construction in the streets or sirens in time. My pre-quake dog looked at me anxiously, hurt once, and then started to bark. I felt strangely anxious for 15-20 seconds. Check the back north wall (the stacked concrete blocks used as “fences” in the backyard in Rio Rancho). Bad cracks in the wall are now running from top to bottom. | 4 users found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Los Alamos, New Mexico (51.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV): was a strong initial jolt followed by several seconds of rolling waves | 5 users found this interesting.

Taos, Nm/weak vibration (MMI III)/5-10sec: My mud/dirt floor shook and the ceiling shook as if someone was jumping on it. The duration was 5-10 seconds, then it stopped for a few seconds, and it was repeated again. I’m near the strait of the Rio Grande about 10 miles south of central Taos, New Mexico | 4 users found this interesting.

Gallup, NM / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds: I’m in a 4-story hospital building, and while I’m sitting in front of my computer, I can feel the building moving for a few seconds. | 4 users found this interesting.

Abiquiu, NM / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single lateral vibration / 1-2 sec: I was sitting at a table. I felt the table moving towards me and my chair moving back. The roommate felt the bed changed. A dog woke up. | 4 users found this interesting.

2.5 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Shaking and Rolling / 2-5 sec.: Vigorous, noticeable sway and bounce like activity. | 4 users found this interesting.

El Rito, NM 87530 (53.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds: mild shaking. I was sitting in a chair thinking a truck might pass by or someone had turned on a swamp cooler in the office but it lasted longer than expected. | 2 users found this interesting.

Red River, NM/Weak Shake (MMI III)/Vertical and Horizontal Swing/2-5sec: Felt like building hit hard, then shook back and forth | 4 users found this interesting.

Carnwell, New Mexico (131.2 km SSE for epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal sway (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: Computer screen and desk sway slightly for a few seconds | 3 users found this interesting.

Red River, New Mexico (133.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short: short vibration, house squeak | 3 users found this interesting.

Sierra de los Pinos (48.9 km SSE epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: sitting on the floor of two-thirds of the house, on the bed. Felt 1-2 seconds of vibration | 2 users found this interesting.

White Rock (67.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single lateral shaking / Very brief: My bed was shaking for a short time | 2 users found this interesting.

57.4 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Shake and Roll / 5-10 sec: Rolling continued for a long time | 2 users found this interesting.

El Dorado in Santa Fe, NM / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single head bump / Very short: I was sitting and felt the ground move in one shift, and I heard the house shaking. It felt like a big truck was passing by, but for one brief moment. Nothing moved on the walls, I can tell. I commented to my wife that I was sure we had a small earthquake, but she didn’t feel it. | One user found this interesting.

TAOS/Very weak shaking (MMI II): I shake quickly but hard enough to cause anxiety. | 2 users found this interesting.

Los Alamos, NM / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 s: I was sitting in a chair and thought one of my dogs had crawled under it. | 2 users found this interesting.

Los Alamos NM / Light shaking (MMI IV) / horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 s: the house is creaking. 4 seconds or so lateral rolling | 2 users found this interesting.

Farmington NM / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 30-60 seconds: mild shaking | 2 users found this interesting.

Chama NM / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: A gentle effect was felt and the utensil rack in the kitchen was swaying. Just the last few seconds | 2 users found this interesting.

Los Alamos / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: My house started shaking a bit including the chair I was sitting in | 2 users found this interesting.

Los Alamos NM / Weak shaking (MMI III): movement while sitting | 2 users found this interesting.

Los alamos Nm / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 5-10 seconds: Earth felt gently vibrates, potted plants moving and swaying | 2 users found this interesting.

Sycamore Springs, nm (45.7 km SSE for epicenter) [Map] /Extremely weak vibration (MMI II) /Shake and roll / 1-2 seconds: Felt like the ground was rolling a little. I think it might be a big truck nearby.

Jimmy’s Springs, New Mexico (34.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 5-10 sec: Feel and see the effect. It looked like a train

Chile, New Mexico (56 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short

Sycamore Springs, nm (45.7 km SSE for epicenter) [Map] /Extremely weak vibration (MMI II) /Shake and roll / 1-2 seconds: Felt like the ground was rolling a little. I think it might be a big truck nearby.

Shiprock (182.3 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Tierra Amarilla (57.2 km NE) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

60.5 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds

Los Alamos, New Mexico (56.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / shake and roll / 5-10 seconds

Beaulieu Creek (9.1 km from SSE epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds

Los Alamos, New Mexico (55.7 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 15-20 seconds

177.4 km south of the epicenter [Map] I don’t feel (reported by our app)

52.8 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short

La Puebla, NM/ I Didn’t Feel: I didn’t feel it. ~40 miles

87544 / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds

Taos, nm / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec

Espanola, New Mexico / No hair

Los Alamos Hospital Parking / Low Shake (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds

Santa Fe / No hair

Los Alamos / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Gallina, NM / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short

Los Alamos / Soft shake (MMI III) / Soft roll (sideways tilt in one direction) / 2-5 seconds

Crownpoint NM / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds

Los Alamos / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 5-10 seconds

Alcald / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 10-15 seconds

Espanola – no mesella / no hair

Los Alamos / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Los Alamos NM / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

los alamos, nm/mild vibration (MMI IV)/single lateral vibration/very short

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/es/sismos/informe-sismo/6322131/quake-felt-Jul-12-2021-Near-Questa-New-Mexico-USA.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos