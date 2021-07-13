Home Primary Base Isolation System Can Stop Earthquake Damage





University of Canterbury / supplier

University of Canterbury Structural Engineering Laboratory director John Maley, engineering doctoral student Tom Francis, and structural engineering professor Tim Sullivan with the prototype room on a ‘vibration table’.

Researchers have developed a model system that can prevent residential homes from being destroyed in strong earthquakes.

A team at the University of Canterbury led by structural engineering professor Tim Sullivan has developed a low-cost core insulation system for residential homes.

The prototype was installed on a single-chamber with a wooden frame, which was then placed on a “vibration table” – a machine that could recreate the movements of the earth during an earthquake.

The results so far have shown that the room with the system does not need repairs after it suffered a similar tremor from the 2010 and 2011 Canterbury earthquake, the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake and the Alpine fault scenario.

Sullivan said his goal is to keep the prototype system low-cost, about $15,000 for a three-bedroom home.

“We believe what we have found will prevent damage, and not cost an arm or a leg,” he said.

Base insulation systems have traditionally been used in commercial buildings.

For example, Christchurch City Council recently decided to fund the core isolation of the Robert McDougall Art Gallery, a controversial decision that would cost price payers $11.8 million.

Sullivan hoped his system would help avoid costly homeowners repairs and onerous post-earthquake insurance claims.

The Canterbury earthquakes of 2010 and 2011 led to more than 650,000 insurance claims and combined payments of more than $31 billion, according to the New Zealand Insurance Council.

Sullivan said those numbers need to be trimmed.

“Research has shown that the most annoying thing for many people was not the earthquake itself, but the handling of insurance claims,” ​​he said.

“If we can avoid that, I think there will be psychological and social benefits.”

Sullivan applied for more funding to develop the prototype.

His team at the university consists of engineering doctoral student Tom Francis, Structural Engineering Laboratory Director John Malle, and Italy-based Professor Andre Viliatroult.

