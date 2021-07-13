Round Table volunteers drive blankets to Italy after the earthquake





Members of the Round Table mostly worked alone to raise money for their favorite charities and philanthropic causes.

But there were times when they combined and used their muscle power to fetch larger sums.

One such occasion was in 1973 when 30 Round Tables, some seen in Photo 1, participated in a charity row on the Thames from Oxford’s Salter Boat Dock to Henley.

Crews from Oxford Sherwell and Farringdon were among those who set out at 6.15am, aiming to cover 48 miles by nightfall.

The event was organized on a paging system, where rowers and cox on each double sailboat change to a new crew every 40 minutes.

Another joint event occurred in 1980 to help earthquake victims in Italy.

An Oxfordshire Round Table appeal has led to a donation of more than 150 tons of blankets, clothes and shoes in just two days.

Part of the mega cargo is loaded into Kidlington in photo 2.

Eight roundtables also came together to pay for equipment to help kidney transplant patients at Churchill Hospital, Oxford, in 1969.

Peter Carmichael, chairman of the Kidlington Round Table board, which started the fund, handed over a £1,000 check to consultant Dr JJ Lidingham in Red Lion, Kidlington.

From left to right in Photo 3 Derek Liuri, Mr. Carmichael, Rodney Huggins, Dr. Lidingham and Dr. Ewan Hughes.

Mark Green, pictured 4, had tire problems before the charity Bicester Round Table sponsored Bicester Round Table began in 1974.

But he soon went with 60 other passengers on the 20-mile route from Claremont’s car park in Bicester through Launton, Gibbon Marsh, and the Charendon area.

Most of the riders wore fancy dress and many of the old bikes were owned by local bike dealer Eric Trinder.

The money raised went to local and national charities.

Robert Brown and Richard Sherroyd, members of Thame Round Table, drove a Range Rover and a trailer full of clothes, nappies and blankets to Italy in 1980 to help earthquake victims.

The 1 and 1 ton they took was just a third of the amount given by the Thame people.

Pictured 5, Round Tables Richard Owen, Chris Simpson and Jeff Findall wish Mr. Brown a safe journey.

Patients with a variety of aches and pains thanked Abingdon Round Tables in 1977 for providing special ultrasound equipment to the Abingdon Hospital Physiotherapy Department.

Johan Koster, pictured 6, hands the equipment to Senior Physiotherapist Lynn McKay.

The Oxford Roundtable continues to be preoccupied with fundraising initiatives.

Every year it organizes a large fireworks display at Oxford’s South Park, but last year the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City Round Table is just one of a family of organisations, giving back to its community and providing the opportunity to try something new.

It’s open to men between the ages of 18 and 45, and through events like the annual fireworks display, funds are raised, hands-on support and events organized for local charities.

