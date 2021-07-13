Clinton disinformation, Mo asse started as a satire





The “breaking” of the headline begins in a screenshot of what looks like a news story. “Haitian President Jovenel Moise To Expose Clinton’s Fraud Tomorrow”.

The screenshot was posted to Facebook on July 7 and the story appears to have been published hours before Moïse was murdered that day. But the publication – Genesius Times – does not publish real news stories.

A Facebook post sharing the screenshot has been flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation in its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Facebook.)

The Genesius Times calls itself “the most reliable source of fake news on the planet,” so while the story claims that Moïse “was on the verge of exposing fraud committed by the Clinton Foundation in the aftermath of the earthquake there in 2010,” it’s not true.

As First Draft reported on July 8, Moïse’s assassination “reawakened a pervasive conspiracy theory about former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.” First Draft said the Clintons had ties to Haiti through the government and international organizations, and the assassination “fueled the final chapter in the sprawling conspiracy theory that the Clintons orchestrated the killings of dozens of people.”

The so-called “Clinton body count” conspiracy theory is so widespread that Mike Caulfield, a researcher at Washington State University in Vancouver, says it’s an example of “metaphorical field fit,” according to First Draft. “This phenomenon is a process by which a narrative convention – in this case, the conspiracy theory that the Clintons are killing their comrades and rivals – is matched with news events that serve as input into a ‘field’ – and here is the death of anyone who knew Bill or Hillary Clinton.”

But there is no evidence that Mose was murdered by the Clintons, and the claim that the Haitian president was about to expose them before his assassination is Pants on Fire!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/jul/13/viral-image/misinformation-about-clintons-moise-started-satire/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

