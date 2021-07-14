Slog PM: 2.78 Magnitude Earthquake hits South King County, City of Seattle goes against Seattle Times, Emmy nominations here – Slog





Emmy nominations dropped this morning: Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian topped the group with 24 nominations each; WandaVision, Ted Lasso, Lovecraft Country and The Handmaid’s Tale followed closely behind, Entertainment Weekly reports. The full list is a bit snoozing, save for two acting nominations for Seattle-born Jane Smart (for her work on Hacks and Mare of Easttown) and Mj Rodriguez finally receiving a nomination for her work on Pose. Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy received nine nominations. Pick up the prizes on Sunday, September 19 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Didja feel it? A small earthquake shook parts of South King County today at about 1:30 p.m., KOMO reports. The Pacific Northwest Seismological Network, located 12.5 miles south of the city, said the quake had a depth of 29 kilometers and a magnitude of 2.78. There were no immediate reports of damage, but I’ve always worried about The Big One.

After revision by a seismologist, the magnitude was adjusted to 2.78 and the depth was adjusted to 29 km. Some people may feel some shaking but no harm is expected. See topic to submit a DYFI report. https://t.co/8ZLplL4DMw— PNSN (@PNSN1) July 13, 2021

Let’s get excited: The New York Times has dropped a sauce packet in case you’re looking for something healthy to slip into this summer.

1.3 million people in France rushed to schedule vaccinations: After President Emmanuel Macron said, “COVID-19 permits will soon be required for daily activities” such as going to restaurants, shops and transportation, The Hill reports. According to Doctolib, a vaccination scheduling app in the country, the majority of appointments were for those under 35. Don’t cycle between the French and their cafes!

Blue Origin got the go-ahead from the government to launch its founder Jeff Bezos and others into space: Next Tuesday is the big day. The world’s richest man, along with his brother, an “82-year-old female pilot,” and the auction winner will blast from that planet into space aboard a New Shepard rocket in West Texas, Seattle B. Good reports. luck?

Uncle Ike moves to liquor market: The Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reports Uncle Ike’s Glass and Goods on the 23rd, and Union turns to Uncle Ike’s Bottle Shop, selling booze to more than 21 audiences. According to owner Ian Eisenberg, the bottle shop is “just like any other liquor store in Seattle.”

I think the opposite of “brain drain” is “brain gain”: Geekwire reports that according to a new analysis by real estate firm CBRE, the Seattle-Bellevue-Tacoma metropolitan area added “more than 48,000 tech jobs from 2016 to 2020, an increase of more than 35% — growing faster than any other major US technology market.” Our region comes in third, after Toronto and Vancouver, BC, which both grew at a faster rate.

Cornell West gives Harvard the middle finger: The scholar and activist announced his resignation from Harvard after the school did not give him his position, according to NPR. He said the school was suffering from “a profound intellectual and spiritual bankruptcy”. Read his scathing message in full here:

This is my frank letter of resignation to the dean of Harvard University. I am trying to tell the pure truth about the decadence of our market driven universities! Let us bear witness against this spiritual rot! pic.twitter.com/hCLAuNSWDu— CornelWest (@CornelWest) July 13, 2021

More lawsuits to come: The City of Seattle has opposed the Seattle Times after the newspaper filed a lawsuit, alleging that the city mishandled reporters’ requests to text senior officials during a turbulent period last summer. The Times’ attorney, Catherine George, notes that governments “normally do not file counterclaims against seekers of public records who attempt to enforce the public’s right to know.” Here’s more from Lewis Camp in the Times:

In an official 25-page answer provided Friday to the newspaper’s lawsuit, which began in June, the city has denied most of the legal claims, including claims based directly on the city’s ethical investigation into a whistleblower complaint that found Mayor Jenny’s office Durkan violated the Public Disclosure Act after discovering the mayor’s texts for 10 months were missing.

Although it admitted the mayor’s texts were missing, the city’s response, filed in King County Superior Court, includes a counterclaim against the newspaper and seeks a legal ruling that it “complied with all relevant provisions of the Public Records Act.”

Olivia Rodrigo is Gen Z’s vaccine ambassador: The young pop star is heading to the White House to meet with older President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci “to do their part in raising awareness of Covid-19 vaccination for the younger population.” CNN reports. While you’re here, listen to “good 4 u.”

Speaking of Biden: The president gave a big speech today on voting rights, calling the Republican-led charge of restricting access to the ballot “the most important test of our democracy since the Civil War.” While he really went to Trump et. Al because of their election lies and their efforts to undermine democracy – “Aren’t you ashamed?” Many have criticized the president for not outlining concrete steps to fight these Republican idiots, such as ending the disruption so the Democratic Senate can do so. Listen to Ol’ Joe here:

Press. Biden looks at the 2020 presidential election, saying, “No other election has even been held under such scrutiny and such high standards. The Big Lie is just the Big Lie.” pic.twitter.com/FuAnWhQq6S – CBS News (CBSNews) July 13, 2021

Heat warning and weather watch for much of eastern Washington: The National Weather Service believes highs will reach between 100-105 degrees, KOMO reports. The heat warning will remain in place until Wednesday afternoon while the fire weather watch will go into effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday. Stay hydrated and cool out there!

Taco Indoor Dinner Opens July 15: Seattle residents will get a chance to sit inside the restaurant owned by Top Chef: Portland star Shota Nakajima this week, Eater Seattle says. I can’t wait to crash into the garage and watermelon salad in this amazing space! Some Seattle residents caught a sneak peek last night during a simple opening, which you can see photos of by looking at Shota’s Instagram Stories during its last appearance.

Bonus for having a spine made of jelly: The Biden administration has named former Republican Senator Jeff Flake as ambassador to Turkey today, reports Politico.

Weather break: Worrying about this dry streak 😅

Dry streak in Seattle in 28 days, halfway to the standard 55 days (6/18 – 8/11, 2017). In 77 years of records at Sea-Tac, there have been 16 (including 2021) with the first 12 dry days of July. 5 of those years the entire month of July ended with a drought. #wawx pic.twitter.com/j0steOlRxD— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) Jul 13, 2021

And a quick brain break: The world’s smallest cow is named Rani, and it weighs 57 pounds, and stands 20 inches tall. We love her.

More updates from Haiti: NBC News reports that one of the suspects arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise is a “former classified US Drug Enforcement Administration source.” Although the DEA did not name the suspect, two law enforcement officials said it was Joseph Gertand Vincent. The killer also reportedly shouted “DEA!” during their attack. The agency said it was “aware” of the reports but that “these individuals did not act on behalf of the DEA.”

Today is the last day of the Washington Vaccine Lottery: Is it bad that this is one of the only shots to pay off my student loans in full?

For listening pleasure: “Wannabe” by DoNormaal. I can’t get this out of my head!

