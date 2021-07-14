



HOUSTON – The 338 Houston Middle School students who were hurriedly evacuated during the 7.1 Magniod earthquake in November of 2018 were not able to re-enter their school as middle school students, but will have the opportunity to attend high school in the same location as the old middle school building Once a new building was constructed it would become Houston High School in the same location. On Thursday, the groundbreaking ceremony will take place in Houston at 11 a.m.

Houston Middle School was built in 1985 and demolished last winter, after being indicted by the Mat-Su Borough Assembly in the aftermath of the earthquake in 2018. Among the myriad of structural problems that occurred to HMS during the 2018 earthquake, a stack of Concrete masonry units in – instead of the zigzag pattern failed and the cement bits of the walls obeyed. Houston middle school students have spent the past five semesters in one school building as Houston Junior High School with the addition of 15 portable classrooms around the outbuilding formerly Houston High School. The old Houston High School building will become the new Houston Middle School once construction of the new building is complete.

“I think we’ve done a really great job, and I think the town has done a great job, the school district has done a great job, our staff, but at the end of the day it’s still not perfect even though you have two teachers on staff, but you have half of them in the transfers. “It’s really easy to feel isolated when you’re alone all the time,” said Ben Howard, director of HJSH.

Last month, the association approved Work Note 21-048 providing a contract to Roger Heckel Contracting for $33,270,169 to build the new HMS system. The new building will not only include academic and administrative suites and a gymnasium, but also 93,000 square feet of technical function space. The Mat-Su Borough School Board funded an additional $5.9 million to fill the gap and allow the contract to be taken out for tender in May, but the FEMA alerted the neighborhood last month that a positive decision had been made in the case of HMS. Construction is expected to be completed next year in time for students to begin taking classes at the new HHS building for the semester in fall 2022.

