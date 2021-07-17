How to watch Rapids against earthquakes: lineups, odds, game theme موضوع





The San Jose Earthquakes are coming off a season break and a good draw on the road, and they will try to get back in the winning column on Saturday when they face the Colorado Rapids at Dicks Sporting Goods Park.

The Earthquakes last faced Minnesota United, pulling off a solid 2-2 draw against a side that has been the bogeyman for San Jose in recent years. Since then, they have had two weeks to rest, recover and train before the next round of matches, and they still have eight matches without a win that they will try to capture in this game.

The Rapids have only lost three times this season but have been a little bit all over the place so far. Robin Fraser appears to have found some oomph with a domestic heavyweight, though linebacker Sam Vines is on an international assignment and is rumored to be on the verge of moving to Europe.

Tommy Thompson is out of the injury report with a knee injury, while Carlos Fierro (leg) and Judson (back) are dubious. Jackson Yoel is on an international assignment, so he’s also missed, but Marcos Lopez could be back after more than six weeks on international duty. In addition to Vines, Jonathan Lewis and Colin Acosta will miss Colorado while on international duty, while Younes Nameli is listed on the injury report.

Can earthquakes start the next part of the games with a good score on the road? Or will Rapids continue their unbeaten run against earthquakes? Hopefully this will be a great game for the visiting team.

Our DraftKings Sportsbook partners as of Friday evening have San Jose at (+450), Colorado at (-170) and a tie at (+330). This means that earthquakes are the biggest underdogs down the road, so we’ll see what happens.

How to watch:

Saturday’s game between COEX and the Rapids will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports California and will be broadcast in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. PT and will begin at 6:08.

