Yellowstone supervolcano news: USGS confirms earthquake swarm under lake | science | News





A 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck the giant Yellowstone volcano. More than 140 earthquakes were recorded under Yellowstone Lake in less than 24 hours. The US Geological Survey warned that earthquake swarms were “common” and urged the public not to worry.

However, some people are concerned that earthquakes in Yellowstone could be a sign that the massive volcano under the park may erupt.

The US Geological Survey wrote on Twitter: “Earthquake sequences like this are common and make up nearly 50 percent of all earthquakes in the Yellowstone region.

“This swarm is similar to the swarm that occurred in roughly the same place during December 2020.”

Within this swarm, there were 40 earthquakes larger than magnitude 2 and two events in the magnitude 3 range.

Seismic activity has increased in recent weeks in this volcanic region.

USGS scientists said June was an unusually active month for earthquakes.

Yellowstone recorded 445 earthquakes during the month, more than double the monthly average of 100 to 200 earthquakes.

But officials stressed that there is nothing to worry about the latest activity.

Regarding the reasons behind the recent activity, the USGS explained: “Some swarms are driven by a slow slip in the fault that causes earthquakes in a few sticky fault spots.

“Other swarms are generated when fissures filled with magma work its way through the crust.”

A Yellowstone seismographer, who runs YouTube channel MrMBB333, was concerned that “the strength of these swarms in the middle of the giant volcanic Yellowstone Lake is increasing over time.”

“A magnitude 3.1 is not an exceptionally large earthquake but its location is a big problem,” he added.

