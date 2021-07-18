Earthquake Report: Medium Mag. Earthquake. 4.3 – Caribbean Sea, 36 km S of Mayaguez, Mayagüez Barrio-Pueblo, Puerto Rico, Sunday, July 18, 2021





Aguadilla, Puerto Rico 00603 (60 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 1-2 sec: I felt like I was dizzy.

Aguadilla, Puerto Rico 00603 (60 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 1-2 sec: I felt like I was dizzy.

Puerto Real, Miradero Barrio, Cabo Rojo (26.4 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Sabana Grande (28.8 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Shaking and Rolling / 2-5 seconds

Aguilita, Sabana Llana Barrio, Juana Díaz (65.6 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported by our app)

San Juan (126.6 km NE) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 15-20 seconds: Weak shake

Ponce, Segundo Barrio (52.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

Saint-Germain (24.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Penuelas, Peñuelas Barrio-Pueblo (53.5 km from the ENE epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: left-to-right movement

Barghera (6.6 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: shaking and sound

Sabana Grande (25.5 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: LEDs vibrate for the first time. It was a bit strong (reported by our app)

Hatilo PR (61.4 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

Caguas, Cañabón Barrio (122.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short

Otwado in the mountains (62.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) sway / 15-20 seconds (reported by our app) Sabana Grande (29.2 km NE of epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) BAYAMON (118.2 km ENE from epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single side shaking / 1-2 sec: side-to-side movement (reported by our app) Ponce Puerto Rico (55.5 km ENE from epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing (reported by our app)

Moca, Moca Barrio Pueblo (52.5 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / Too short: Sitting on the sofa. moving side tomorrow

Saint-Germain (25.3 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app) Home (73.3 km ENE from epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

Mayagüez (25.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: Bed moved back and forth, air conditioner creaked for 10 seconds.

Boqueron / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 5-10secs: I shook a bit and never felt anything like this before bcuz I’m staying in Pennsylvania

San Sebastian / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 2-5 seconds

Lago lechetti / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: strong rattling

Red head line / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Hatillo puerto rico / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds: Mild shaking for 5 to 10 seconds

Isabella / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: none

Aguadilla, PR / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Too short

Ebonito (190.3 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / horizontal swing (side) / 2-5 sec: Cabinet doors shook, bed moved from side to side.

Mayaguez PR / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: I felt it inside my house. I think it was between. 4.5 and 5.0 intensity

Boqueron / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 5-10secs: I shook a bit and never felt anything like this before bcuz I’m staying in Pennsylvania

Aguadilla Puerto Rico (62 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Too weak (MMI II) / Single lateral vibration / Too short (reported by our app)

Sabana Grande / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Shaking and Rolling / 2-5 seconds

Jayuya, Puerto Rico / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 5-10 seconds: I heard a rattling and started shaking the sofa as I was sitting side by side. TV transmission and light installation.

Mayagues / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking

San Juan, PR 00926 (5.4 km NE) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds ثوان

Aguadilla, PR / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Too short

Cabo Rojo town (23.9 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / swaying my head (up and down) / 1-2 seconds: I heard it first, then it felt like a wave.

Boquerón / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds ثوان

Boquerón / Mild shaking (MMI IV)

Mayaguez / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: shake the house

Guaynabo / very weak shaking (MMI II)

Poblado Rosario, Saint-Germain / Mild shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: Prepared again for the replica.

Arroyo / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) sway / Very short: Around 11:58 I could feel the bed shaking a bit.

Yauco, PR / Weak (MMI III) vibration / Single lateral vibration / 2-5 sec: Bed shaking and extrusion felt

Cabo Rojo / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumbling, shaking / 1-2 sec: Strong holt. Doors and windows shook. second expectation.

Corozal / moderate vibration (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Aguas Buenas / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 1-2 seconds

Cabo Rojo / Mild Shake (MMI V) / Shake and Roll / 1-2 seconds: Yes, shook the house!

Mayaguez / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Adjuntas / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 1-2 seconds

Adjuntas, Puerto Rico / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short: I was still in bed and felt the bed move to the side. It just happened for a second

Añasco, Puerto Rico / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Mocha, Puerto Rico / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: I felt the bed shaking.

Moca, PR / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Shaking and rolling / Very short

Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Condado / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds

