Earthquake Report: Magn light earthquake. 4.6 – 62 km NNE of Huehuetenango, Huehuetenango Department, Guatemala, Sunday, July 18. 2021





Terremoto leve magnitud 4.6 at a depth of 40 km

Jul 18 04:36 UTC: First report: VolcanoDiscovery after 4 minutes Jul 18 04:44: Now in use new data source: EMSC Jul 18 04:48: Volume recalculated from 5.3 to 4.5. Epicenter position corrected 6.8 km (4.2 mi) to WSW.18 Jul 05:05: Magnitude recalculated from 4.5 to 4.6. The epicenter was corrected 4 km (2.5 mi) to SSW.

Updated Sunday, July 18, 2021, 4:48

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes near Huehuetenango, Huehuetenango Municipality, Huehuetenango Province, Guatemala

5.3 earthquake July 17 10:33 pm (GMT -6)

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale occurred just 15 minutes ago, 70 kilometers northeast of Huehuetenango, Guatemala. Departamento de Huehuetenango, Guatemala, late at night on Saturday July 17, 2021 at 10:33 p.m. local time. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. By many people in the epicenter area. It shouldn’t have caused significant damage, other than things falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In San Luis Excan (population 7900) located 15 km from the epicenter, Barias (district 14100) 17 km, and San Mateo Ixtatan (population 13,200) 31 km, the earthquake was supposed to be felt as a slight tremor . A weak tremor may have been felt in Nebaj (population 23,300) located 54 km from the epicenter, Jacquestenango (34100) 61 km, Huehuetenango (79400) 70 km, Momostenango (31700) 97 km, Coban (53400) 99 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and Time: July 18, 2021 04:33:05 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: July 17 10:33 PM (GMT -6) Strength: 4.6 Depth: 40.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 15.84°N / 91.27°W (Huehuetenango Province, Guatemala) Nearest Volcano: Water (24 km/15 miles) Nearby towns and cities: 6 km northeast of Barillas (Huehuetenango) (population: 14,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 22 km east of San Mateo Ixtatán (San Mateo) Ixtatán, Huehuetenango) (population: 13,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 26 km northeast of Soloma (Huehuetenango) (population: 10900) -> See nearby earthquakes! Earthquakes nearby! 51 km ENE from Jacaltenango (Huehuetenango) (population: 34100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 62 km NNE from Huehuetenango (population: 79,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 90 km north of Momostenango (Totonicapan) (population: 31700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 91 km north of Santa Cruz del Quiche (population: 23,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 101 km north of Chichicastenango (Kichi) (population: 79,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 156 km northwest of Guatemala City (population: 994,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 27.8°C (82°F), Humidity: 97%, Wind: 2 m/s (3 knots) from SW Primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Energy Estimated outgoing: 5 x 1011 joules (139 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 120 tons of TNT) More information

[Mostrar mapa]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Magazine Depth Source Source 4,640 kmGUATEMALAEMSC unknownn / aNear Quetzaltenango, Quetzaltenango, GuatemalaVolcanoDiscovery 4,510 kmNear Huehuetenango, Huehuetenango, GuatemalaGFZ 5.17 km38 Km North Of Huehuetenango User Reports for this INE, Guatem

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

San Juan Quetzal, Quiché (54.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Rattle, shake / 15-20 seconds: feel the force at the fourth level

Mixco, Mixco Municipality, Guatemala (154.9 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

San Pedro Soloma / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds

San Pedro Soloma / Mild shaking (MMI V) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe

Nahuala, sulola / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds

Huehuetenango (62.5 km from the epicenter SE) [Map] / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5secs: I was asleep, felt strong but nothing broke, great short shaking.

San Pedro Soloma, Huehuetenango (26.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: Scary! Short, but several objects fell and the lights went out for a few seconds.

Soloma / no hair

103.8 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

267.4 km northeast or epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 30-60 seconds: I felt the floor moving from side to side

Huehuetenango (57.5 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Kitchi / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds

Santa Lucia Milpas altas / Mild shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 15-20 seconds: Like being on a bridge with traffic.

Jacaltenango / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds

Huehuetenango / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

Panajashiel / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / Very short

Zone 11 (156.9 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II):

Zacoalpa (100 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 10-15 seconds

Guatemala City (162.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 20-30 sec: slight sway and light window crack noise

Guatemala (154.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/es/sismos/informe-sismo/6328991/quake-felt-Jul-18-2021-Near-Guatemala-City-Guatemala-Guatemala.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos