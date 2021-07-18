Informe sismo: Terremoto moderado mag. 4.4 – 24 km SSE of Iraklion, Heraklion Regional Unit, Crete, Greece, Sunday, July 18, 2021





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Gornes, Heraklion, Crete (24 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 1-2 seconds

Kokkini Chani, Heraklion, Crete (23.6 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

Iraklion, Crete (22.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Limenas Hersonissou, Heraklion, Crete (26.8 km NE) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

Iraklion (24.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 15-20 seconds

Kokkini Chani, Heraklion, Crete (21.9 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short

Gazi, Heraklion Regional Unit, Crete (27.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

Kato Jovis, Heraklion, Crete (26.8 km NE) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds

heraklion / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 20-30 seconds

HERAKLION / Soft Shake (MMI III) / Soft Roll (Tilt sideways in one direction) / 30-60 seconds

Hironisos (27.3 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

creat analyzes / weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Heraklion / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Heraklion / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Drilling / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 1-2 seconds

digging / weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Gornes (30.8 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Hersonissos (27.7 km NE) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Heraklion / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Southern Malia (27.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: Woke up

Kokkini Hani Gouves Crete / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Malia / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down)

Melesis / light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Greetings from Melesis

Hersonissos crete / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Iraklion / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Ierapetra / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: Mouvement de mon light

Heraklion (25.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds: That woke me up.

Zaros / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / very short

Trapsano / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Annalipse Beach / Weak Shake (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

Letos Beach / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: Yes, our bed shook from our hotel room

Agia Pelagia / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds 1-2

Heraklion city, next to the port / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Swinging horizontally (sideways) / 2-5 sec: I sat on a chair on the 3rd floor balcony and felt like someone was kicking the back of the chair. The coffee in Fengyi on the table was also moving.

Stalis / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Heraklion Arena Beach Resort (23.7 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds

Heraklion City / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 seconds: Like a side thrust from the west

Chersonissos / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: X

Hersonissos (26.8 km NE) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Arkalohori Heraklion Crete / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: First, a deep rumble could be heard, then the whole house shook a lot. I was just on the balcony and heard the doors rattling from the house.

In bed (21.2 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Letos Beach / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / Too Short

Heraklion (25.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

Heraklion / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Amoudara / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds 5

Stalis / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / Very short

Malia / Weak Shaking (MMI III)

Anissaras / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 s

Hersonissos / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Arkalochori / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s: The bed was shaking

Iraklion/very weak shaking (MMI II): wakes me up in my bed

Hersonissos (26.8 km NE) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Heraklion (27.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Heraklion / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Calisia (17 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 1-2 seconds

Chersonisos / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Excavators / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Side Vibration / 1-2 seconds: Rattle and shake, construction rattle and water pipes heard

Kokini Hani / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Al-Jawf (23.6 km north from the epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 s: I felt like someone was shaking my bed

Heraklion crete / weak vibration (MMI III) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds

Crete (27.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/es/sismos/informe-sismo/6329034/quake-felt-Jul-18-2021-Near-Iraklion-Crete-Greece.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos