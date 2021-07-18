Moko completes his trip to Tokyo from the area hit by the earthquake and tsunami





A giant doll on a series called “MOCCO” inspired by schoolchildren has finally completed a more than two-month journey to Tokyo from the Tohoku region devastated by an earthquake and tsunami ten years ago.

The ten-meter-tall doll arrived at Japan’s National Parks in Shinjuku Gyoen, Shinjuku-ku for an astonishing dusk performance in which it came to life in a series of music and dance, surrounded by other strange creatures.

Singer Sayuri Ishikawa, known for performing Japanese ballads in the style known as Enka, recited the lyrics of “Tohoku Happiness” (Tohoku no Sachi) a work by Naoki Mataiyoshi, which tells the story of MOCCO’s journey to tell the rest of the world about Tohoku.

“MOCCO continues to walk, gathering cheers and love from people all over the world,” the novel reads.

“I am sure that MOCCO’s journey will continue and will connect the hearts of many people together,” Ishikawa said after the show.

The doll’s journey began in mid-May to promote recovery work in Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima, the three prefectures in the region hardest hit by the disaster.

Before the show, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto stood in silence to remember those who lost their lives.

MOCCO was greeted in Tokyo by guests including singer Sayuri Ishikawa, left, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hasimoto, center and creative director Michiko Yanai © Getty Images

“I have a strong awareness that Tokyo 2020 must contribute to all those who worked for recovery by sharing information about those efforts, with those within Japan and the world at large,” Hashimoto said.

“Today’s program will share the culture of Tohoku and the disaster-affected areas as they move toward recovery.

Behind me is a giant MOCCO doll.

He started collecting feelings and messages from Tohoku.

“I pray that the feelings of the people of Tohoku reach the world.”

The doll was inspired by the ideas of children who sent in pictures of what MOCCO should look like.

Messages of support from those in the three prefectures and from Tokyo were shown on stage during the performance.

The event was originally intended to be a focal point of the 2020 Tokyo Nippon Festival, but it has become another event affected by the emergency.

Instead, the shows were broadcast online.

