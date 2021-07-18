It’s a dead end: Colorado Rapids 1, San Jose Earthquakes 1





The San Jose Earthquakes scored their second tie on the road in batting, but his winless run now extends to nine games, after the Colorado Rapids drew 1-1 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday.

This was another reliable performance on the road for the Quakes, but as they try to find momentum in their season and comeback, they really need wins at this point and still lack the lead to retain the top spot, which is an ongoing issue this season.

Benji Kikanovic starts his MLS debut in this match for Earthquakes, with Shea Salinas also at XI on the night.

San Jose had the patience to start the game, with the ball pretty deep at the end of the game to start, but the breakthrough came in the 11th minute, as Cady Cole gave Chuves Lopez off the field and the Mexican shot in the net, just a little. Fortunately on the way, to give Quakes an early lead 1-0.

As the first half progressed, Colorado worked and worked toward an equaliser, but San Jose held steady enough, and while the Rapids were 7-3 in total shots for the first 45, the Earthquakes conceded no shots on target and went into the first half ahead 1-0.

Chris Wondolofsky replaced Kikanovic in the first half, and the COEX team tried to press for a secure goal, but Colorado equalized in the 52nd minute through Cole Bassett, who switched the ball and shot an angled ball past JT Marcinkowski.

Cristian Espinosa was replaced by Luciano Abicasis in the 66th minute. A few minutes later, Matias Almeida’s personal translator, Augustin Zalazar, was sent off and forced to leave the side line after he and Almeida got into an ongoing argument with officials.

Jack Scahan entered the fray in the 75th minute for Chavis, with San Jose on the brink of trying to hold the tie in the final minutes of the game. Andy Rios and Siad Hadji were the last changes to the night of the earthquakes, replacing Oswaldo Alanis and Marcos Lopez.

Gradually on a curve, this was a good performance and a solid seismic result. It’s hard to beat on the road, and once again Cowell to Chofís has been a fruitful partnership. But if this team wants to be competitive, it has to win at least some of these games, and there is still work to be done on that front.

San Jose is scheduled to play next Wednesday when they face Sporting Kansas City in Kansas. Sporting had an earthquake number in recent couple encounters, but maybe this time will be different? Time will tell.

