Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.3 earthquake – Los Chiles, 42 km east of San Jose, Opala, Provincia de Alajuela, Costa Rica, on 2021-07-21 15:16:11

Near Daniel Flores, Pérez Zeledón, San Jose (223.1 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Shake and Roll / 5-10 seconds: Costa Verde Estate, approximately 1,700 feet above the mountain. The chair I was sitting in shook and the lamp shade behind me was rocking hard. Pond water splashes down the edge of the pond. | One user found this interesting.

near Fortuna, San Carlos, Alajuela (59.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV): It’s been a long time | One user found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Santo Domingo, Santa Barbara, Heredia (118.8 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec: The TV was dancing on the stand. | One user found this interesting.

San Jose (135.6 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / moderate vibration (MMI V) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 30-60 sec: very heavy safe was swaying; Building making cracking noises, very tall | One user found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Santa Ana (130 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s: There was a slight shaking that lasted a few seconds. | One user found this interesting.

Playa Hermosa, Costa Rica / Imperceptible / Horizontal (Side) Swing / 2-5 seconds: Gentle rolling, making little waves in my pool. Seems to have lasted longer than most | One user found this interesting.

Nuevo Arenal / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe: prolonged lateral shaking, some forward shaking. | One user found this interesting.

Quepos, North Carolina (186.2 km SE) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds: continuous shaking. Flowing water pool. | One user found this interesting.

Atenas / moderate vibration (MMI V) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds: low-frequency vibration, two periods of more than 15 seconds, pool surface choppy, no damage | One user found this interesting.

San Vito Coto Bros Puntarenas Costa Rica / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 30-60 seconds: Light at first, then Strong rolling | One user found this interesting.

Puerto Viejo, Limon, Costa Rica / Moderate (MMI V) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / Very short: I don’t know, but I knew it was an earthquake, and it caused my beer to fall! | One user found this interesting.

near Fortuna, San Carlos, Alajuela (45.4 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Oscillating (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

Narango, Alajuela (100.2 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal sway (lateral)

Carrillos, Poás, Alajuela (112.9 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) (reported by our app) 26 km from Barranco Adentro, Changuinola Province, Bocas del Toro (250.1 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 15-20 seconds (reported by our app)

Ipis, Goicoechea, San Jose (137.4 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / Several minutes

Plaza de Caisan, Renacimiento District, Chiriquí (325.7 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

Costa Rica Puntarenas (110.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 20-30 seconds

Escazu, San Jose (136.3 km SSE epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II): My ground floor chair swayed gently. (reported by our app)

San Rafael, Escazú, San José (132.1 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Near Parrita, Puntarenas (164.9 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 5-10 seconds: little shaking

Ipis, Goicoechea, San Jose (137.4 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / Several minutes

San Pablo de Heredia (130.1 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds: Horizontal movements, 2 times at a time

Parva Heredia (125.6 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds:.

San Rafael, Escazú, San José (132.9 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

Curridabat, San Jose (141.7 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds

City of San Jose. (136.4 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Kauita (252.6 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 10-15 seconds: lightheadedness, dizziness.

San Jose Costa Rica/Moderate shaking (MMI V)/Horizontal (lateral) swaying/10-15sec: I was sitting on the sofa watching TV, on the 21st floor of the Cosmopolitan Tower building, when I felt the couch sway, I got up, and made me feel very dizzy , one of the walls of the building is all glass, so we looked outside and the building was swaying from side to side, the feeling was awful, we went down the stairs to the first floor and left the building, many people left the building too.

San Pedro Montes de Oca (138.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI V) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 10-15 seconds (reported by our app)

Santa Ana Costa Rica / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Mild rolling (sideways tilting in one direction) / 5-10 seconds: Swinging, slight twitching

Romoser, San Jose, Costa Rica / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Compound rolling (tilt in multiple directions) / 5-10 seconds: I live on the 18th floor of an apartment building, and the entire building was swaying laterally in all directions.

Tronadora Guanacaste Costa Rica (56.4 km from the epicenter SE) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal sway (lateral) / 15-20 sec (reported by our app) San Ramon (100.4 km SSE from epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 30-60 seconds (reported by our app)

Alajuela, Costa Rica / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 15-20 seconds

Costa Rica Chaguetes / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Shaking and Rolling / 30-60 Seconds

Fatima Heredia CR. Ave 6 2nd and 4th Streets (130 km SE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported by our app)

Samara (148.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds: No

Nosara Costa Rica / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short

San Francisco de dos Rios (139.6 km SSE epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 20-30 seconds

San Jose, Costa Rica (142.9 km from the SSE epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Shaking and Rolling / 20-30 seconds

Puerto Viejo, Black Beach, Costa Rica (270.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Pelon Costa Rica / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Swinging horizontally (sideways) / 10-15 seconds: I was standing outside and saw the bushes writhing and then the ground started to move

SAN JOSE / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds: Things on my desk started moving, and myself was shaking in the chair and computer screen.

Curridabat (47 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 15-20 seconds: frightened

Lagunilla Heredia (131 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / 20-30 seconds (reported by our app)

Tilaran (57.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec: Gentle shake. Ceiling fan chains were swaying a bit.

San Rafael de Heredia (126.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / moderate vibration (MMI V) / vertical and horizontal oscillation / 10-15 seconds

Puerto Viejo / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 30-60 seconds: The ground shook

Atenas, Alajuela, Costa Rica / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 30-60 seconds: movement (swaying) from side to side) then changing direction of movement (i.e. east/west to north/south)

San Antonio / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Swinging horizontally (sideways) / 5-10 seconds

Santa Ana (130.6 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 10-15 seconds (reported by our app)

Atenas, Costa Rica / Weak shaking (MMI III)

San Jose (129.4 km SSE epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds: Fuerte (reported by our app) Alajuela, San Ramon (106.5 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 15-20 seconds (reported by our app)

Panama City, Panama / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Swinging horizontal (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: My lights are swaying and we can feel it I was sitting on the sofa

Puntarenas, El Bole (110.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 10-15 seconds (reported by our app) Cartago (152.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Complex rotation (tilt in multiple directions) / 15-20 seconds: Muy largo el sismo (reported by our app)

Ocú, Herrera, Panamá / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Jaco (151.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Keridapat (141.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds

San Jose/Sjo Airport (124.2 km SSE or epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds ثوان

Tuis de Turrialba, Cartago de Costa Rica (133.8 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

San Jose (131 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short

