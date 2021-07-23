35 new seismic observatories to be operational by December: government





The National Center for Seismology (NCS) will start operating 35 new stations by December, bringing the strength of the seismic monitoring network to 150, Lok Sabha reported on July 23.

In a written response to a question, Geosciences Minister Jitendra Singh said an additional 100 new stations will be installed by March 2026.

The NCS, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, is the government agency for monitoring and studying earthquakes in and around the country. For this purpose, the NCS maintains a National Seismological Network (NSN) consisting of 115 observatories spread across the country.

The network is capable of recording any event size five and above in and around New Delhi, size three and above for the Northeast region, size 3.5 inches and above in the peninsula, size four and above in Andaman region and size 4.5 and above in border areas.

For the spatial intensification of the gap areas and the improvement of the volume detection threshold to a level three in the country, 35 new stations are planned in the country and installation is already underway.

It is also planned to further strengthen the national seismological network by adding 100 seismic stations in the next five years to increase the detection capacity of earthquakes up to 2.5 degrees across the country.

“All 35 new stations will be operational and start operating by December 2021. Thus, the strength of the national seismic network will increase to 150 by December 2021. After that, an additional 100 new stations will be installed by March 2026,” Mr. Singh said.

In response to a separate question about earthquake prediction, he said that there is no proven scientific technique available, anywhere in the world, to predict or predict earthquakes with a reasonable degree of accuracy with respect to place, time and magnitude. . No country has the ability to predict earthquakes in advance.

However, research efforts are underway in India and elsewhere to develop an Earthquake Early Warning (EEW) system, to alert people as soon as an earthquake occurs based on when the earthquake’s P wave arrived.

However, the warning time is much shorter and reaches a few seconds. He said the strength and success rate of this alarm system must be comprehensively evaluated before the system can be considered for real-time operations.

