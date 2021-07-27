Oldest concrete building among San Francisco earthquake fears – CBS San Francisco





Oldest Concrete Building Among San Francisco Earthquake Fears Brian Hackney Report on How Thousands of Old Concrete Buildings in San Francisco Could Pose Great Earthquake Hazards (7-26-2021)

2 hours ago

Task Force Unveils Plan to Get Bay Area Transportation Agencies Back on Track, John Ramos Report on New Proposal to Save Bay Area Public Transportation Agencies Suffering from Low Passengers Since the Start of the Pandemic (7-26-2021)

2 hours ago

Forecast Monday night with Darren Beck the possibility of thunderstorms.

2 hours ago

COVID: Researchers see lower IQ among infected patients: Researchers see significant correlation between COVID-19 infection and lower IQ As Juliette Goodrich has pointed out, the effect was observed even among patients who were never hospitalized.

2 hours ago

Dixie Fire destroys Plumas and Butte counties, destroys dozens of homes Allen Martin reports on the devastation caused by Dixie Fire over the weekend (7-21-2021)

2 hours ago

Man in custody reports possible arson case in major San Jose

3 hours ago

FMR. California Senator Barbara Boxer was robbed and assaulted in Jack London Square in Oakland Former California Senator Barbara Boxer was attacked and robbed near Jack London Square in Oakland on Monday Da Lin reports. (7/26/21)

3 hours ago

San Francisco Bars Require COVID Vaccine or Negative Test from Customers As cases of the COVID Delta variant rise, San Francisco bars and nightclubs will begin requiring proof of COVID vaccine or negative COVID test from customers.

3 hours ago

Proof of vaccinations or weekly testing must be required for state employees and health care workers Kenny Choi reports on new vaccine mandate announced for state employees and California health care workers (7-26-2021)

4 hours ago

PIX Now Monday noon news update from KPIX 5

8 hours ago

Bipartisan Infrastructure Negotiations Continue Bill Schiller Henry reports on senators finalizing the deal in Washington. (7-26-2021)

9 hours ago

Kate Courtney of Kentfield ready to go to win gold in Tokyo Verne Glenn interviews USA Mountain Packer Kate Courtney in Tokyo, Japan prior to her first Olympic Games appearance. (7-26-21)

9 hours ago

Dixie Fire continues to grow, merging with Fry Fire in Northern California Team coverage on Dixie and Tamarack Fire as well as potential wildfire smoke effects in the Bay Area (7-26-2021)

9 hours ago

FBI Joins Crime Reduction Efforts in Auckland’s Chinatown, Justin Andrews talks about Federal Law Enforcement Team with Police to Suppress Crime in Auckland’s Chinatown (7-26-2021)

9 hours ago

Proof of Vaccinations or Weekly Testing Now Required for California Staff and Health Care Workers Anne McCovick reports on the new vaccine mandate announced for state employees and California health care workers (7-26-2021)

9 hours ago

Game Day: Do the Giants need to make a final deal? Fern Glenn interviewed Bay Area News Group’s Keri Crowley to discuss what the giants should be shopping for this week ahead of Friday’s trade deadline. (7-26-21)

9 hours ago

Dixie Fire Paramedics Staying at Redding Rescue Boy From a drowning in the hotel pool, a group of paramedics – including some from the Bay Area – assigned to Dixie Fire jumped to work during an emergency at their hotel in Redding over the weekend. (Video from Cal Fire/Butte County)

11 hours ago

Retail crime: A shoplifter casually wanders through Walgreens filling a backpack with stolen merchandise.

14 hours ago

Today’s forecast: The latest forecast from the KPIX 5 weather team, the possibility of thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday

15 hours ago

COVID: Governor Newsom heads to Alameda County to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19Gov. Newsom went to Alameda County to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19

15 hours ago

DACA RALLY: Dozens of Activists, Residents and Lawmakers Rally in Support of DACA – Many rallied in the Bay Area this weekend to defend the Deferred Action Program for Child Arrivals, commonly referred to as DACA.

16 hours ago

Clash and Run in Front: The victim’s family is heartbroken, police search for a driver in the deadly Hit-And-Run Police in Fremont are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed an elderly man outside Livermore on June 30, leaving his family grieving.

16 hours ago

PIX Now Here’s the latest news from the KPIX newsroom. (7-25-21)

1 day ago

