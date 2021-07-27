Android Earthquake Alerts System already worked in the Philippines





People in the Philippines woke up rudely as they were struck by a relatively strong earthquake early Sunday morning. But some actually woke up their smartphone seconds before the earthquake due to a notification from their Android device. The Android Earthquake Alert System was launched in seven countries recently including the Southeast Asian country, and it has now proven effective in giving early warning to users that an earthquake is imminent. This system is scheduled to launch globally sometime next year.

The Reddit thread reported that several Android users received an alert a few seconds before a 6.7-magnitude earthquake which is the primary purpose of this built-in alert system. Google wanted to create the “world’s largest earthquake detection network” using primarily Android smartphone sensors and technology that is already available. And in this case, in the Philippines, the system appears to be working efficiently.

The alarm/gadget is automatically enabled in your Android smartphone and the system uses the device’s accelerometer to detect the initial initial wave. It then sends a city-wide location to an earthquake detection server. Reports will be checked before a notification is sent that includes a map, magnitude, and even landing, cover and seismic retention instructions. All this happens (hopefully) before the arrival of the S wave.

People on the Reddit thread have shared screenshots of the alerts they’ve received. People said that seconds after receiving them, they actually felt the earthquake. Some might say that seconds won’t be enough to get to safety but at least people will be aware and if they think fast on their feet, they will be able to do something. The notification also contains other reminders such as gas check, avoid damaged buildings, etc.

The seismic system was announced back in August 2020 and started working in a few countries. Over the next year, Google will make it available globally, or at least in places where Android devices are widely available. Users can opt out in settings but why would you want to, especially if you live in an earthquake prone area?

