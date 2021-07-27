Central Sulawesi earthquake triggered mass movement to higher ground





Residents of the Toujan sub-district were seen fleeing. The inhabitants of the coastal zone moved to higher areas.

Jakarta (Antara) – Dozens of people have fled to higher ground in fear of a tsunami following the powerful earthquake that rocked the Togo Una-Ona district of Central Sulawesi Province on Monday night.

Abdul-Mahari, acting head of the disaster data and information center at the National Agency for Disaster Mitigation (BNPB), noted in a written statement issued by the residents of the Toujan sub-district as they fled. on Monday.

By Monday night, the BNPB had not received a report of physical damage.

Mahari noted that the Togo Ona Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD) had urged local residents to remain calm and not panic in the wake of the strong earthquake.

Al-Mahari stated that the BPBD has also called on local residents to report any material damage, injuries or deaths.

The BNPB also received reports of the latest situation in several areas, including Morowali Utara, Pohuwato, Banggai and Poso, following the earthquake.

The BPBD in Morowali Utara District reported that the earthquake was strongly felt by many locals. Meanwhile, the situation in Bangai district has returned to normal with no reports of physical damage.

The quake was widely felt in Poso area. The tremors forced COVID-19 patients, who are being treated on the third floor of Poso Regional General Hospital (RSUD), to stay outdoors.

Mahari said the quake was strongly felt in Bentuna, Kadibang, Binugaluman, Pul Itang Bat and Pul Itang Timur districts in Bulang Mungundu Uttara district.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said the strong earthquake, measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale, shook the Minahasa Peninsula in the Togo Una-Ona region of Central Sulawesi, although no tsunami warning was issued.

Related news: BNPB to create more shelters for COVID-19 patients to self-isolate

The epicenter of the earthquake, which struck at 7:02 p.m. West Indonesia Time, was located in the sea, about 59 kilometers northeast of Togo Ona-Ona, at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the agency.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the region earlier today.

The BMKG reported that the quake, which struck at 10:52 a.m. Western Indonesia Time (WIB), had its epicenter 55 kilometers northeast of the Togo Una Ona region, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

“It was a shallow earthquake caused by deformation caused by a local fault. The result of the source mechanism analysis shows that the earthquake had a natural fault,” Bambang Sitio Preyetno, head of the BMKG Seismology and Tsunami Center, noted in a statement on Monday.

Central Sulawesi bore the brunt of the 7.4-magnitude earthquake on September 28, 2018.

The powerful earthquake followed by the tsunami and soil liquefaction in Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi province, killed 2,102 people, injured 4,612 and left 680 missing.

A total of 68,451 houses were severely damaged, while 78,994 people were displaced by the quake.

Related news: Death toll in West Sulawesi earthquake rises to 56: BNPB

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/180854/central-sulawesis-earthquake-triggers-mass-movement-to-higher-ground The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos