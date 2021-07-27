DSU Dr. Gabriel Guanmícia Received NSF Scholarship of $672,000 for HBCU Excellence in Research Scholarship





27 July 2021

Dover, Dell. The National Science Foundation (NSF) of Delaware State University has awarded Dr. Gabriel Guanemesia a three-year HBCU Research Excellence Scholarship worth $672,000 to support mantle mineral research.

Dr. Guanezia, Professor of Physics and Engineers, will use the grant to support his current research project, titled “Effect of Wetting on Thermal Elastic Properties of Mantle Minerals and Geophysical Effects.” The scholarship is jointly funded by two National Science Foundation initiatives—Historically Black Colleges and Universities—Excellence in Research (HBCU-EiR) and Earth Sciences (EAR) programs.

The research focuses on wadsleyite and ringwoodite, two notable minerals found at depths from 410 to 660 kilometers below the Earth’s surface, in an area known as the transition zone. Laboratory and theoretical studies have confirmed that the bimetallic can incorporate up to 2-3 percent by weight (20,000 to 30,000 ppm) hydroxyl water into the structure, depending on pressure and temperature conditions.

Structural water causes significant changes in physical properties (such as electrical and thermal conductivity, melting, and rock flow), including how quickly earthquake vibrations travel through the mineral. Earth scientists also speculate that the mass of water in the minerals could easily exceed that of the world’s oceans, given the relative abundance of the Wadslite and Ringwoodite phases in the transition zone.

Dr. Guanmezia will use high-pressure techniques to manufacture synthetic samples of these mantle base minerals while controlling the water content in the laboratory and measuring the speed of sound waves (velocity) in the mineral. The study can solve persistent questions about anomalous increases in sound wave velocity in the transition region by comparing the study data with seismic vibration wave profiles from seismic studies. When combined with data from other fields of geophysics, the study results can greatly increase our knowledge of Earth’s structure and chemical composition.

The sample will be synthesized at the High Pressure Laboratory at Stony Brook University, Long Island, NY. Dr. Guanmesia will measure the velocities of sound waves under synchrotron X radiation at the Advanced Photon Light Source (APS) at Argonne. National Laboratory in Chicago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.witn22.org/2021/07/27/dsus-dr-gabriel-gwanmesia-awarded-nsf-672000-hbcu-excellence-in-research-grant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos